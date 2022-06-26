MUSIC AT 432 HZ TO CALM AND HEAL US IN A WORLD OF ANXIETY AND STRESS
New Age Music composer and MultiAwardWinning Recording Artist Anaya Music is passionate about elevating the human spirit through the power of music.
I make music to fulfill a collective yearning shared by humanity for harmony, unity and balance.”WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, USA, June 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keeping the creative momentum and innovation flowing, Anaya Music started 2022 with the early spring release of the full length album Ascension, The artist describes the project as “the need for people in the world to not be so attached to impermanent situations but to focus instead on their own souls to elevate their frequencies to embrace a spirit of unconditional love.”
— Anaya Music
Anaya Music and her longtime producer and sound designer Pedro Tavarez record all her music in 432hz, a frequency that aligns with the heart chakra and is used to bring quietness and calmness. They record using Tec Immersion 360 degrees. It’s a format that gives music creators more space to work, allowing them to explore content by looking and listening in any direction.
At a time where we all suffer from the effects of a worldwide pandemic, the war in Ukraine and increasing signs of a global recession, it is important to stay calm and confident. This can be achieved by listening to Anaya Music‘s new album Ascension. The 432 HZ healing frequency calms the mind and the nervous system and creates a state of harmony, balance and peace.
Anaya Music‘s audience responds to her efforts from all over the world. They say that they feel relaxed, they stop crying and new insights come to their lives. A listener from the USA says: „Amazing!“ Another comment from Europe states: „This music soothes the soul“ and a listener from Brazil comments: „Listening to your music is a journey to peace“.
When she’s composing, Anaya Music calls on her spiritual side, and "retires" from this world to enter a realm of musical vibration, starting with a 32-minute meditation session. Yet when production begins, she draws on her tech background as a Digital Information Specialist, analyzing the most effective sounds to convey her provocative spiritual concepts. Reflecting on her personal inspiration and creative process, Anaya says, „I make music to fulfill a collective yearning shared by humanity for harmony, unity and balance. The magic of music and the profound feelings of love are a divine instrument of perfection to give re-birth to our soul. Music is the sound of Light. Our best instrument is the universal harmony of being.”
Anaya Music found that there is an abundance of research about the healing power of sound and the perfect equilibrium of brainwaves and chakras to entrain frequencies designed to help your mind reach degrees of superior functioning and to benefit your brainwave states by introducing healthy brainwave patterns of meditation through a special type of music.
These days, even more and more surgeons are using music to reduce anxiety and fear among their patients. Anaya’s music is also used by The American Health System hospitals.
A multi-talented professional with a Post Doctorate degree in leadership and a PhD in Information Technologies, Anaya joins her expertise in computer science with a deep understanding of universal spirituality to create a union between technology and the senses.
“Telepresence is already a reality in Quantum Physics and the virtual technology platforms. And music has a primordial role for me in this sense. My music can make people go to their hearts and from there the love starts coming. It provides a deep contact with themselves while listening wherever they are.”
Jonathan Widran
Anaya Music
Only New Age Music
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Inner Peace