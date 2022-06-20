San Antonio Carpet Cleaning Services That Prolong Floor Lifespan
The cost savings on maintenance, preventive treatments, repairs, and cleaning services can better be realized through the lens of supply chain shortages, inflation, and increased cost of contractor services. Many homeowners and commercial property owners are turning to cost-abating strategies to help their floors go the extra mile. Cleaning services have seen an increase in demand post covid due to growing consensus like those posted in guidelines posted by the CDC ( https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/disinfecting-your-home.html) showing that cleaning and disinfection can reduce bacterial and viral loads within a dwelling promoting better health and safety. Because of this change in attitude, the cost benefits of cleaning and maintenance have seen a greater interest in assisting in prolonging products beyond their normal expiration dates. The Best San Antonio Carpet Cleaning Services for prolonging floors were found to be:
San Antonio Laminate Flooring Cleaning Services
Laminate flooring has a life span of 15-20 years but that lifespan can be extended by continuous cleaning of stains immediately after spill or contact, obtain from abrasive objects and cleaners and use a dry or damp mop rather than wet as laminate floors are easily damaged by water.
San Antonio Vynil Floor Services
Vinyl flooring has a life span of 20 years but that lifespan can be extended by Vinyl Floors have some advantages to laminate floors, vinyl is not easily damaged by water, and most vinyl floors can be buffed, even stripped, and or waxed to prolong the lifespan of the product
San Antonio Carpet Cleaning Services
Carpet flooring has a life span of 5-15 years but that lifespan can be extended by Carpet Maintenance includes regular vacuuming, extraction of liquids/dust, and stain removal are necessary using the appropriate products. Steam cleaning and dry chemical cleaning can be a major advantage as they are easier on the lifespan of the pad under the carpet floor.
San Antonio Commercial Flooring Services
It goes without saying that replacing commercial floors is an expensive process that also delays normal business activities such as commerce. This is why a business would benefit from avoiding the replacement of its floors prematurely. A Proper cleaning and maintenance routine and proactively repairing small issues that could shorten the lifespan of floors.
San Antonio Tiles and Grout Cleaning Services
Tile has a lifespan of about 20+ years but with the correct tile and grout, even 30-50 years is achievable. By vacuuming and sweeping tiles and ground it is possible to reduce abrasion and stains to the tile as well as grout. Chemical products, polishers, and buffers can be used to improve the look and reduce stains thus increasing life span
