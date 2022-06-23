Kraig Conrad and National Contract Management Association (NCMA) Empowering Problem Solvers and Shaping the Future.
ABOUT National Contract Management Association
The National Contract Management Association (NCMA) is a membership-based, professional society, whose leadership is composed of volunteer elected officers. NCMA was formed in 1959 to foster the professional growth and educational advancement of its members. Today NCMA serves over 20,000 contract management, acquisition, and procurement professionals.
Want to stand out in the field of Contract Management? NCMA certifications are the gold standard of professional excellence in Contract Management. NCMA offers three certifications. You can earn your CPCM, CFCM, and CCCM certifications through a valuable combination of education and practical experience. Choose your path and become a leader.
Kraig Conrad joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Kraig Conrad discusses the newest offerings of National Contract Management Association, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Kraig Conrad joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Kraig Conrad was amazing. The success of National Contract Management Association is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Kraig Conrad on the video series.
Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like National Contract Management Association.
There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Kraig Conrad who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Kraig Conrad”.
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.
