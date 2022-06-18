NEST DECOR ANNOUNCES ONE DAY SHOWROOM FURNITURE SALE EVENT IN GALLATIN ON SATURDAY, JUNE 25
NEST Decor is bringing their stylish, affordable, and on-trend home furnishings and decor to Gallatin for a One Day Showroom Furniture Sale event.
Nest has had frequent inquiries about deliveries to the Gallatin and surrounding areas and decided to bring our most popular, hand-selected, affordable pieces to this one-day event”NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEST Decor, a family-owned establishment that has proudly served the Nashville and Memphis communities for over 7 years, is bringing their stylish, affordable, and on-trend home furnishings and decor to Gallatin for a One Day Showroom Furniture Sale event.
— Roland Mackie, CEO
The event will take place on Saturday, June 25 from 10am – 2pm, and will be held at 365 Maple Street, Gallatin, TN, 36077.
The NEST Decor One Day Showroom Furniture Sale event will showcase unique, high quality short-run furnishings from top-tier designers at everyday prices.
All home furnishings are available for immediate take home or local delivery of larger pieces. There are no backorders or waiting, so come early for the best selection!
The vast selection of home decor pieces will include solid wood furniture pieces, couches, chairs, tables, accent pieces, art, lamps and more. The furniture is curated and hand-selected with your family’s needs in mind.
“Throughout the years we have had frequent inquiries about deliveries to Gallatin and the surrounding areas. With this in mind, we decided to bring some of our most popular, hand-selected, affordable pieces to Gallatin for this one day event,” said Roland Mackie, CEO.
“We have a passion for procuring one of a kind, high-quality timeless pieces that help our clients create the spaces of their dreams,” said Marianne Mackie, Chief Designer and Procurement Manager, “And we are excited to bring our vision of upscale, affordable design directly to the Gallatin area.”
To RSVP for this event, log onto our website at www.nestdecor.com/pop-up-stores.
About NEST Decor:
NEST Decor is a successful Nashville based family-owned establishment that has successfully served the home furnishing needs of Nashville and Memphis since 2015. We have a passion for helping our clients bring upscale, timeless and affordable design to the spaces of their home. We offer unique, quality, limited-availability home furnishings and decor from top-tier designers at everyday prices. To learn more about NEST Decor, please visit us at www.nestdecor.com
For more information contact:
Name: Roland Mackie
Phone: 615.587.4982
Email: roland@nestdecor.com
Dennis Stoutenburgh
Social Strategy1, Inc
+1 214-986-8400
email us here
