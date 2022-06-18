NEST DECOR ANNOUNCES ONE DAY SHOWROOM FURNITURE SALE EVENT IN GALLATIN ON SATURDAY, JUNE 25

NEST Decor is bringing their stylish, affordable, and on-trend home furnishings and decor to Gallatin for a One Day Showroom Furniture Sale event.

Nest has had frequent inquiries about deliveries to the Gallatin and surrounding areas and decided to bring our most popular, hand-selected, affordable pieces to this one-day event”
— Roland Mackie, CEO
NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEST Decor, a family-owned establishment that has proudly served the Nashville and Memphis communities for over 7 years, is bringing their stylish, affordable, and on-trend home furnishings and decor to Gallatin for a One Day Showroom Furniture Sale event.

The event will take place on Saturday, June 25 from 10am – 2pm, and will be held at 365 Maple Street, Gallatin, TN, 36077.

The NEST Decor One Day Showroom Furniture Sale event will showcase unique, high quality short-run furnishings from top-tier designers at everyday prices.

All home furnishings are available for immediate take home or local delivery of larger pieces. There are no backorders or waiting, so come early for the best selection!

The vast selection of home decor pieces will include solid wood furniture pieces, couches, chairs, tables, accent pieces, art, lamps and more. The furniture is curated and hand-selected with your family’s needs in mind.

“Throughout the years we have had frequent inquiries about deliveries to Gallatin and the surrounding areas. With this in mind, we decided to bring some of our most popular, hand-selected, affordable pieces to Gallatin for this one day event,” said Roland Mackie, CEO.

“We have a passion for procuring one of a kind, high-quality timeless pieces that help our clients create the spaces of their dreams,” said Marianne Mackie, Chief Designer and Procurement Manager, “And we are excited to bring our vision of upscale, affordable design directly to the Gallatin area.”

To RSVP for this event, log onto our website at www.nestdecor.com/pop-up-stores.

About NEST Decor:
NEST Decor is a successful Nashville based family-owned establishment that has successfully served the home furnishing needs of Nashville and Memphis since 2015. We have a passion for helping our clients bring upscale, timeless and affordable design to the spaces of their home. We offer unique, quality, limited-availability home furnishings and decor from top-tier designers at everyday prices. To learn more about NEST Decor, please visit us at www.nestdecor.com

For more information contact:
Name: Roland Mackie
Phone: 615.587.4982
Email: roland@nestdecor.com

Dennis Stoutenburgh
Social Strategy1, Inc
+1 214-986-8400
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

NEST DECOR ANNOUNCES ONE DAY SHOWROOM FURNITURE SALE EVENT IN GALLATIN ON SATURDAY, JUNE 25

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Textiles & Fabric Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Dennis Stoutenburgh
Social Strategy1, Inc
+1 214-986-8400
Company/Organization
Social Strategy1, Inc.
5501 LBJ Freeway, Suite 880
Dallas, Texas, 75240
United States
+1 970.409.6460
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Social Strategy1: Activating the Social Web for Business Social Strategy1 (SS1) is a marketing and management agency dedicated to optimizing social media marketing for customer conversions.

socialstrategyone.com

More From This Author
NEST DECOR ANNOUNCES ONE DAY SHOWROOM FURNITURE SALE EVENT IN GALLATIN ON SATURDAY, JUNE 25
HAIR ENHANCEMENT CENTERS ANNOUNCES OPENING OF ITS 6TH LOCATION AND A NEW LINE OF MEDICAL GRADE HAIR REGROWTH PRODUCTS
Blue Ocean Aesthetics Holdings Announces Formation and Leads Recapitalization of Rohrer Aesthetics
View All Stories From This Author