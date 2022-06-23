Nicole Magagnin and Growth Grabber Agency changing the Conversation about PR and storytelling
Nicole Magagnin, Founder & Chief Strategist of Growth Grabber Agency, joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders interviewed for the DotCom Magazine
Nicole Magagnin and Growth Grabber Agency are powerfully helping their clients in the PR space to increase their business! What an amazing interview.”SAN FRANCISCO , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Nicole Magagnin , Founder & Chief Strategist of Growth Grabber Agency for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Nicole Magagnin joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
— Andy Jacob
ABOUT Growth Grabber Agency
As a full-service agency with a focus in digital marketing, Growth Grabber Agency specialize in putting you in front of the right audience, in the right way, and at the right time.
Growth Grabber Agency are a full-service partner in Content Creation, Social Growth, Media Management, Design, Digital ads, and more.
Growth Grabber Agency implement a strategic and customized marketing plan optimized to convert leads, engage customers, and skyrocket success for business. The goal is to get you results and reduce a marketing headaches.
Growth Grabber Agency help brands look better on social media. With the largest influencer network in the world, Growth Grabber Agency will help you scale a brand to where you need it to be. Growth Grabber Agency have helped pages grow from under 1,000 followers to over 1 million. Our world-class social strategy changes the game for online presence.
Nicole Magagnin joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Nicole Magagnin discusses the newest offerings of Growth Grabber Agency, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Nicole Magagnin joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Nicole Magagnin was amazing. The success of Growth Grabber Agency is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Nicole Magagnin on the video series.
Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like Growth Grabber Agency. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Nicole Magagnin who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Nicole Magagnin”.
ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINE
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.
Nicole Magagnin, Founder & Chief Strategist, Growth Grabber Agency, A DotCom Magazine Interview