Members of Congress Call for Oversight Hearing on the Bureau of Land Management Wild Horse and Burro Program

Deaths of wild horses in the Bureau of Land Management WHB Program draw attention of Federal lawmakers.

We believe an oversight hearing of the Wild Horse and Burro Program is merited to protect the well-being of captured horses.” — Congressional letter to House Natural Resources Committee

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The House of Representatives Natural Resources Committee Chair Raul Grijalva and Chairperson Katie Porter received a communication from seven members of Congress asking for a review of the Bureau of Land Management Wild Horse and Burro Program. The letter dated June 17th cites the deaths of 145 wild horses at the Cañon City, Colorado, off-range corral. News about the situation broke in April when the deaths started occurring. The letter also refers to an outbreak that forced the closure of the Wheatland, Wyoming, corral. This outbreak resulted in a postponement of an upcoming auction.

Their document states “In response to recent disease outbreaks at multiple Bureau of Land Management (BLM) off-range corrals and internal assessments documenting abundant mismanagement of equine care, we write to you requesting an oversight hearing of BLM’s Wild Horse and Burro Program.”

Disease prevention is an essential component in caring for wild horses and burros in the taxpayer funded Federal program. The Wildlife Society, listed as a partner of the BLM on their website, writes the following in their document titled ‘Standing Position: Wildlife Disease.’ “Preventing introduction of disease into susceptible populations is a paramount responsibility of wildlife professionals as stewards of the resource, and is the most effective method of disease management. Measures designed to prevent disease occurrence including, but not limited to, appropriate planning, import and transport restrictions, decontamination and sanitation measures, and formation of physical or immunological barriers (e.g., fences to separate wildlife from domestic animals, vaccines), have been the tools most commonly used by wildlife managers.”

A patented technology based countermeasure to replace current methods is available.

American Equine Awareness reached out to Wildlife Protection Management, WPM, an Albuquerque, New Mexico start-up company, to confirm their patented systems ability to detect and treat, or even prevent, disease and large outbreaks in wild horses and other wild species in their habitat or in holding areas. When asked about their capability to help on the range or in situations like what has happened at Canon City, Roch Hart, Founder and CEO, said “If it’s horses and burros, bison, deer or even camels and kangaroos in other countries, making a vaccine is fine, but getting the medication to them is just as important. Our system gets it to them. It is just a matter of adapting our system to the species. In remote areas, humans create a stress on wildlife, making it difficult, if not impossible, to deliver vaccines for disease control. The other side of that equation is knowing which animal has received a vaccine. Our system can safely make a unique identification and continue to monitor that distinct animal, including reading its body temperature.”

Members of the public supporting wild horse and burro protection ask lawmakers to address the issues. They continue calling on the President and Congress to use taxpayer funding to maintain the range and keep the horses in their designated HMAs, Herd Management Areas, rather than spending the money on roundups and holding facilities. They also ask for a review of the current AML, Appropriate Management Levels. Supporters believe, if animal removals are necessary, the Bureau of Land Management should first remove livestock from HMAs. After the removals, then provide the food and water resources necessary to maintain the horses that are the Federally designated primary beneficiaries of these lands.