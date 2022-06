New Haven Barracks/ MV Crash/ Disorderly Conduct

STATE OF VERMONT

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22B5001847

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 06/18/22, 0116 hours

STREET: Lincoln Gap Rd

TOWN: Lincoln

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Geary Rd

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Mud

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Nolan Whitcomb

AGE: 20

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lincoln, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevy

VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Christopher Hart

AGE: 30

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, VT

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE MODEL: Yukon

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 06/18/22 at approximately 0116 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Lincoln Gap Road in the Town of Lincoln. Investigation revealed Nolan Whitcomb (20) of Lincoln, VT drove too fast for conditions on a dirt road, causing him to lose control of his vehicle. Nolan then crashed head-on with a vehicle being operated by Christopher Hart (30) of Fair Haven, VT.

After the crash, Hart engaged in violent and threatening behavior toward Nolan. Hart was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date. No injuries resulted from this crash.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint (OP#1): 23 VSA 1081(a), Driving too fast for conditions

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

COURT ACTION (OP#2): Y

COURT: Addison

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/15/22, 1230 hours

