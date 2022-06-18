Submit Release
Mini Thailand Week held in Quảng Ninh for first time

VIETNAM, June 18 -  

Visitors shop for Thai footwear at the event. — VNA/VNS Photo Văn Đức

QUẢNG NINH — Mini Thailand Week – the first of its kind – is taking place in the northern province of Quảng Ninh, showcasing outstanding Thai products.

The four-day event, which runs until Sunday, is being jointly held by the Department of International Trade Promotion under the Thai Ministry of Commerce, the Trade Office at the Thai Embassy in Hà Nội, and Việt Nam National Trade Fair and Advertising JSC.

Mini Thailand Week, or the Top Thai Brands Exhibition, are different version of the famous trade fair held annually in Hà Nội and Hải Phòng for the past 20 years. The trade fair has received positive feedback not only from businesses looking for opportunities to strengthen their networks but also from Vietnamese customers wishing to access quality Thai products and services.

The event in Quảng Ninh features more than 60 booths run by Thai companies, representative offices and distribution agents in Việt Nam. 

On display are outstanding Thai products and services such as food and beverages, home appliances, electrical appliances, textiles, jewellery, cosmetics and beauty products, and tourism services.

The event is expected to help boost bilateral trade and strengthen mutual understanding between the two countries. — VNS

