Law Firm Welcomes New Legal Professionals
Kayla Castro, Case Manager
Law Office of Mark Nicholson welcomes new legal professionals to the law firm.
The Law Office of Mark Nicholson is excited to announce their latest new legal professionals:
— Mark Nicholson
Kayla Castro is the new Case Manager. Kayla earned her bachelor's degree in Law and Society from Purdue University in May 2020, with a minor in Women, Gender, and Sexuality studies. She is now pursuing her Master's degree in forensic psychology at Purdue University. Case Manager Kayla has worked as a Paralegal and Legal Assistant and is experienced in criminal law, personal injury, and civil rights matters.
Kayla is the team member who drafts motions, schedules client meetings, and assists Mark in the preparation of cases for trial.
As a Case Manager, she conducts Intake Consultations to gather vital case information to give to Attorney Nicholson before engaging in a Strategy Session with potential clients.
Kayla’s primary focus is to support attorney Mark Nicholson and help manage the firm.
“I met Kayla when she was in high school, and her mother was my paralegal. Kayla has always displayed a good work ethic, and I’m proud to have her as part of our team,” Attorney Nicholson said.
Maddie Pedlow is the new Executive Assistant. Maddie is presently a student at Michigan State University, where she is majoring in Criminal Justice and Psychology. She intends to go to law school after she graduates.
Maddie answers phones, helps manage Attorney Nicholson’s calendar, does inventory, drafts legal documents, and assists the Law Office of Mark Nicholson with day-to-day operations.
You can learn more about the team at the Law Office of Mark Nicholson by visiting their website at https://www.marknicholsonlaw.com/team
Law Office of Mark Nicholson
7007 Graham Rd., Suite 102-A
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Phone: (317)-667-0718
Mark Nicholson
Law Office of Mark Nicholson
+1 317-667-0718
Congratulations to Kayla Castro