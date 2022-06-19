Acclaimed Father-Daughter Duo Authors Releases an Inspiring Comic Book "SpotZ the Frenchie: He’s been a naughty puppy"

SpotZ the Frenchie: He’s been a naughty puppy . . . Children's comic book by Authors Kiara Shankar and Vinay Shankar "Follow your own path. Your achievements will always be honored!" - A quote from SpotZ the Frenchie: He’s been a naughty puppy . . . Spotz el francesito: Ha sido un cachorro travieso . . . (SpotZ the Frenchie - Spanish Edition)

"SpotZ Frenchie: He’s been a naughty puppy . . ." An inspiring children's comic book by father-daughter duo authors/songwriters Vinay Shankar & Kiara Shankar.

Follow your own path. Your achievements will always be honored!” — Kiara Shankar

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed authors Kiara Shankar and Vinay Shankar deliver to the world an inspiring children's comic book "SpotZ the Frenchie: He’s been a naughty puppy . . ."

SpotZ the Frenchie is not an ordinary dog. He has a big heart and does not think twice before doing what it tells him to do. This leads to all of his mischievous journeys, making him a very naughty puppy throughout the book. Join SpotZ as he causes mishaps and hilarious moments everywhere he goes. This book is a great read for dog lovers.

An inspiring nonfiction comic book with spectacular illustrations that will delight your kids’ imagination.

SpotZ the Frenchie is now available for purchase worldwide on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Google Play, Apple books, Pothi.com(India), Booktopia, Walmart, Bookdepository, Powell's, Angus and Robertson, Books-A-Million, and more select retailers. Also available in public libraries through OverDrive, Baker & Taylor, Bibliotheca, BorrowBox, and Hoopla.

Get your copy of SpotZ the Frenchie today or read it for free through your local public library or school.

SpotZ the Frenchie book is now available in English and Spanish. Be on the lookout for German, Traditional Chinese, French, and more editions.

eBook: (ISBN: 978-1-950263-80-6 / Price: $3.99)

Paperback: (ISBN: 978-1-950263-81-3 / Price: $16.99)

Hardcover: (ISBN: 978-1-950263-82-0 / Price: $24.99)

For more details, visit the publisher’s website https://www.vikipublishing.com

About the Authors:

Kiara Shankar is a talented fourteen-year-old author/songwriter from San Francisco, California, USA. Apart from writing books and songs, she loves reading and artwork. Her recent books, Primrose's Curse and Avocado the Turtle, have been published in fourteen different languages including English, Spanish, German, Italian, French, Chinese, Hindi, Gujarati, Hebrew, Kannada, Tamil, and more.

Vinay Shankar is a software professional who found himself inspired by his daughter's idea of writing books and songs and who decided to co-write them with her. The duo's collaborative effort is helping to bring great ideas to life! The pop hits penned by the father-daughter duo-sung by singers Primrose Fernetise, Francesca Shankar, Vin Cooper, Marla Malvins, and SpotZ the Frenchie-are now streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, and more digital music streaming platforms.

