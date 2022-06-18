Governor Newsom Appoints New Caltrans Director

Published: Jun 17, 2022

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the appointment of Tony Tavares as Director of the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans), where he currently serves as District 7 Director.

“Tony Tavares has dedicated his career to serving the people of California, with decades of leadership and deep experience overseeing critical transportation issues spanning the state,” said Governor Newsom. “I look forward to his continued partnership in advancing our innovative efforts to create safer and more sustainable communities throughout the state.”

Tony Tavares, 55, of Elk Grove, has been District 7 Director of the California Department of Transportation since 2020, where he has served in several positions since 1997, including District 4 Director, Chief of the Division of Maintenance, Chief of the Division of Right of Way and Land Surveys, and Assistant Division Chief of Construction. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $209,100. Tavares is a Democrat.

