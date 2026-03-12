Governor Newsom announces more than $23 million to increase access to farm-fresh food for CalFresh, WIC, and Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program recipients

Connecting farmers to families

The state’s investments empower eligible Californians to increase their consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables. CalFresh shoppers can benefit from the program simply by spending their benefits at participating Certified Farmers Markets throughout the state and other retail outlets. For every dollar spent by eligible Californians, they will receive an additional dollar that can be spent on fruits and vegetables at the market or retail outlet, within set parameters, increasing their ability to purchase and consume healthy, California-grown fresh fruits and vegetables for themselves and their families. The projects will also support California’s vibrant farming communities selling at participating markets.

California’s investments help address food insecurity among low-income Californians while simultaneously supporting and expanding markets for California farmers. Past investments have been shown to have a positive effect on the local economy, with every dollar in incentives generating three dollars in local economic activity.

Incentivising Farm-to-Fork

California is distributing approximately $21.5 million to increase the purchase of California-grown fresh fruit and vegetables by CalFresh shoppers at 12 projects across the state. Current nutrition incentives support CalFresh shoppers at more than 280 locations throughout California.

Awards will allow grantees to sustain incentive distributions and benefit the farmers and shoppers participating in the program at 303 participating Certified Farmers’ Markets, Community Supported Agriculture programs, mobile markets and small retailers across California through spring 2027. The 12 grantees range in location, size and operations.

Across the state, the Office of Farm to Fork’s investments are connecting Californians to locally grown affordable food, while the Ecology Center works with over 50 organizations and operates at over 290 Certified Farmers’ Markets in 38 counties.

An additional 11 projects will receive $1,700,000 in total grant awards from the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (WIC FMNP) and the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP).

10 of the grantees will distribute nutrition incentives and provide technical support at 121 Certified Farmers’ Markets in the following 19 counties across California: San Diego, Riverside, Los Angeles, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Marin, San Francisco, Alameda, Contra Costa, Napa, Sonoma, Solano, Mendocino, Lake, Butte, Siskiyou, Humboldt, Lassen and Modoc. One grantee will focus solely on providing technical assistance for WIC FMNP and SFMNP nutrition incentives that utilize electronic FMNP Farmers’ Market Cards at nine certified farmers’ markets in the Bay Area. A detailed list of grantees and project descriptions for the 2026 CNIP Expansion Grant is available on the CNIP webpage.

CNIP is administered by CDFA’s Office of Farm to Fork, which leads CDFA’s food access work.

Building on California’s success fighting hunger with access to healthy food