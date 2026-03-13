Governor Newsom highlights mental health resources for veterans as Middle East conflict continues

“News of the conflict can bring back powerful memories of serving. If you’re feeling that weight right now, please know you’re not alone,” said California Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Lindsey Sin. “If you’re feeling overwhelmed, anxious, or having memories of past deployments, we’re here for you. Reaching out for support is a sign of strength.”

Helping veterans

Through the California Veterans Health Initiative, numerous community-based organizations are offering mental health support services for veterans and their families. Providers are located across the state.

“As a community-based organization that serves thousands of veterans across the Bay Area each year, we know re-traumatization during conflict is real,” said Swords to Plowshares Executive Director Tramecia Garner. “We want veterans to know they do not have to carry resurfaced memories, pain, and effects of PTSD alone. Reaching out to a fellow veteran, a counselor, or veteran-centered services is a powerful step toward healing.”

Veterans and their families can also access support through:

California continues to expand support for those who served. Governor Newsom recently signed legislation strengthening mental health and support services for veterans and secured a $20,000 tax cut for many veterans and military families, providing additional financial relief and stability for those who sacrificed for the nation.

California continues to support local communities in providing additional support for veterans experiencing or at risk of homelessness. In 2024, voters approved Governor Newsom’s Proposition 1, creating a $6.4 billion bond to expand housing, behavioral health services, and treatment for veterans and people experiencing homelessness, including through the Homekey+ program.

California is also providing $38 million in mental health grants through the California Veterans Health Initiative to help families access free mental health care in both urban and rural communities, and $580.5 million for permanent supportive housing through the Veterans Housing and Homelessness Prevention (HHAP) program. These efforts are delivering results: in 2024 California achieved the nation’s largest reduction in veteran homelessness and last year California reduced unsheltered homelessness for the first time in decades, with a 9% drop.

Additional resources

Veterans experiencing emotional distress can connect with trained counselors through the Veterans Crisis Line, which offers free, confidential support 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Veterans do not need to be enrolled in VA health care or benefits to use the service.

Veterans can access help by:

Trained responders can listen, provide support, and connect callers with additional resources in their community.

Looking out for one another

California encourages veterans, families, and friends to check in with one another during this difficult time. Sometimes the most important step is simply talking to someone who understands – whether it’s a fellow veteran, a family member, or a trained counselor, reaching out can make a real difference.

More information about support services for veterans is available at calvet.ca.gov.

Honoring those deployed and the fallen

The current conflict began after escalating tensions in the region erupted into direct confrontation with Iran, drawing U.S. forces into a volatile and uncertain situation. As the conflict deepens, 13 service members have already lost their lives — including one Californian. California honors their sacrifice and their families’ grief by ensuring those who served have the support and care they deserve.

We keep in our minds and hearts the over 2,500 military personnel who have now been deployed to the Middle East. They come from all corners of our country to serve our nation, we thank them for their bravery as the conflict continues to evolve.