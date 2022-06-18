Montgomery County Council Meets on June 21 at 9 a.m. to receive a briefing on the review process for the Thrive Montgomery 2050 Plan and the 2022 report of the Charter Review Commission

MARYLAND, June 18 - For Immediate Release: Friday, June 17, 2022

Also on June 21: Council will conduct interviews for the Police Accountability Board, host a meeting with County’s Regional Service Center Directors and vote to finalize the Tax Supported Fiscal Plan Summary for the FY23-28 Public Services Program

The Council will meet on Tuesday, June 21 at 9 a.m. The meeting will begin with two proclamations. The first, presented by Council President Albornoz, Councilmember Katz and County Executive Elrich, will recognize Elder Abuse Awareness Month. The second, led by Councilmember Jawando, will commemorate Juneteenth.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Report of the Charter Review Commission

Briefing: The Council will receive a briefing and discuss the 2022 report of the Charter Review Commission. Under Section 509 of the County Charter, the Charter Review Commission provides a report to the Council by May 1 of every even-numbered year. In the report, the Commission recommends potential amendments to the County Charter.

The Council will discuss the Commission’s recommendations for two Montgomery County Charter amendments in 2022. The Commission recommends one amendment to provide that if two contradictory charter amendments are approved by the voters, the one with the most votes must become law. The Commission also recommends a Charter amendment to require a three-year County residency requirement for the County Executive and Councilmembers.

District Council Session

Thrive Montgomery 2050 Plan

Briefing: The Council will receive a briefing from Council staff and Nspiregreen, a division of CHPlanning, on the ongoing review and community engagement process for the Thrive Montgomery 2050 Plan.

Thrive Montgomery 2050 contains the text and supporting maps for a comprehensive amendment to current the General Plan (On Wedges and Corridors) for the County. It sets a vision for the County and encompasses broad, county-wide policy recommendations for land use, zoning, housing, the economy, equity, transportation, parks and open space, the environment and historic resources.

The Thrive Montgomery 2050 Planning Board Draft was transmitted to the Council on April 13, 2021. Two public hearings were held on June 17 and June 29, 2021. Then, the Planning, Housing and Economic Development (PHED) Committee held nine meetings to review the draft plan. The committee completed its review on Oct. 25, incorporating its recommended changes into a PHED Committee Draft Plan. The PHED Committee’s draft will be the basis for Council review and discussion. Before beginning its work, the Council held two listening sessions with close to 150 speakers and the five Regional Service Center Advisory Boards hosted discussions about Thrive at their January meetings.

On Tuesday, the Council will review next steps and the updated timeline for its review of Thrive Montgomery 2050 with Council staff and Nspiregreen.

Legislative Session

Bill 17-22, Public Ethics Law – Amendments

Introduction: The Council will introduce Bill 17-22, Public Ethics Law – Amendments. The bill would define terms under the Public Ethics Law, alter ethics requirements related to procurement, prohibit retaliation against an individual for communicating with the Ethics Commission or participating in an investigation of a potential ethics violation and alter the required contents of financial disclosure statements.

The lead sponsor is the Council President, at the request of the Ethics Commission. A public hearing is scheduled for July 26.

Bill 19-22, Bond Authorization

Introduction: The Council will introduce Bill 19-22, Bond Authorization, which would increase the County’s general obligation bond authorization by $420.3 million in certain public facility categories. The Executive requests that the Council introduce and act on Bill 19-22 and its companion resolution. The Council’s action is required to implement the appropriations approved in the FY23-28 Capital Improvements Program (CIP). The Executive requests that the Council consider this as an expedited legislation to take advantage of the current market conditions this summer.

The lead sponsor is the Council President, at the request of the County Executive. A public hearing is scheduled for July 12.

Bill 20-22, Office of Food Systems Resilience - Established

Introduction: The Council will introduce Bill 20-22, Office of Food Systems Resilience – Established, which would create an Office of Food Systems Resilience as a non-principal office of the Executive Branch and prescribe the authorities and responsibilities of the Office of Food Systems Resilience. The Council appropriated funding for the new office as part of the FY23 operating budget.

The lead sponsor is the Council President, at the request of the County Executive. A public hearing is scheduled for July 12.

Expedited Bill 7-22, Fire and Rescue Services - Credited Service for Group G Members

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on Expedited Bill 7-22, Fire and Rescue Services – Credited Service for Group G Members, which was introduced by the Council President at the request of the County Executive. The bill would permit County employees enrolled in Group G of the Employees’ Retirement System to receive credited years of service with Montgomery County based on prior years of U.S. military service.

The purpose of Bill 7-22 is to provide up to 24 months of service credit for Group G members at no cost to the employee for prior military service based upon the years of County service. An employee with seven years of County service would receive 12 months of credited service, and an employee with 15 years of County service would receive 24 months of credited service.

Expedited Bill 8-22, Fire and Rescue Services - Length of Service Awards Program for Volunteers – Amendments

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on Expedited Bill 8-22, Fire and Rescue Services – Length of Service Awards Programs for Volunteers – Amendments, which was introduced by the Council President at the request of the County Executive. The bill would expand eligibility for and increase the amount of the length of service benefits to certain local fire and rescue department volunteers, pursuant to an agreement collectively bargained between the Montgomery County Volunteer Fire Rescue Association (MCVFRA) and the County Executive.

The purpose of Bill 8-22 is to address amendments to a negotiated collective agreement between MCVFRA and the County Executive and increase the amount of Length of Service Awards Program (LOSAP) benefits to certain local fire and rescue department volunteers by 2.5 percent.

Consent Calendar

Resolution to consolidate previously authorized notes for sale and issuance as a single issue

Introduction: The Council President will introduce a resolution to consolidate previously authorized notes for sale and issuance as a single issue, at the request of the County Executive. This is the companion resolution to Bill 19-22, Bond Authorization. The resolution consolidates the previously approved bond authorizations and increases the total authorization by the amount recommended in Bill 19-22. The resolution allows the consolidated bond authorization to be issued, sold and delivered from time to time as one or more series of bond anticipation notes.

Special Appropriation to the County Government’s FY22 Operating Budget, Montgomery County Public Schools, $7,626,595 for Title I, Part A Grant

Introduction: The Council will introduce a more than $7.6 million special appropriation to the FY22 Operating Budget to Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) for the Title I, Part A Grant. This special appropriation would provide additional support to improve the teaching and learning for students at risk of not meeting academic achievement standards— especially students from low-income families.

A public hearing is scheduled for June 28.

Special Appropriation and Amendments to the County Government’s FY23 Capital Budget and FY23-28 Capital Improvements Program, Montgomery County Public Schools, Major Capital Projects - Secondary, $12,000,000

Introduction: The Council will introduce a $12 million FY23 capital budget supplemental appropriation and amendment to the MCPS FY23-28 CIP for the Major Capital Projects – Secondary. Appropriation for this project will fund escalation cost increases in the Neelsville Middle School Major Capital Sub-Project. This increase is needed because of construction cost increases.

An Education and Culture (E&C) Committee worksession is scheduled for June 27. A public hearing is scheduled for July 12.

Office of Legislative Oversight Memorandum Report 2022-7, Montgomery County Businesses’ Composition

Receipt and release: The Council will acknowledge receipt and vote to release the Office of Legislative Oversight Memorandum Report 2022-7, Montgomery County Businesses’ Composition. The memorandum report responds to Council’s request for more information about the composition of County businesses by location, demographics of the business owners, types of businesses and revenues generated.

The Council acknowledges receipt of the following Inspector General Reports: 1) Criminal Background Investigations - Department of Recreation, OIG Publication #22-014; and 2) Memorandum of Investigation: Retention of Employee Health Insurance Premiums by MCPS

Acknowledge receipt: The Council will acknowledge receipt of two publications released by the Office of the Inspector General (OIG). Upon further review, future Council or committee meeting may be scheduled for these reports.

Resolution to approve the Tax Supported Fiscal Plan Summary for the FY23-28 Public Services Program

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on a resolution to finalize the Tax Supported Fiscal Plan Summary for the FY23-28 Public Services Program. The Council approves a balanced six-year fiscal plan summary each year after approving the budget in May. This fiscal plan reflects the decisions by the Council when it approved the FY23 Operating Budget on May 26, 2022. The Government Operations and Fiscal Policy (GO) Committee reviewed the resolution and recommends approval.

Confirmation of County Executive’s appointment to the Racial Equity and Social Justice Advisory Committee: John Landesman

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote to confirm the County Executive’s appointment to the Racial Equity and Social Justice Advisory Committee.

Executive Regulation 2-22, Montgomery College Germantown Campus Regional Institution Strategic Enterprise Zone

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on Executive Regulation 2-22, Montgomery College (MC) Germantown Campus Regional Institution Strategic Enterprise Zone, which establishes the procedures to administer the MC Germantown Campus RISE Zone pursuant to the adoption of Council Resolution 18-1176. The executive regulation establishes the prequalification standards and eligibility requirements for determination and certification of eligibility of businesses and commercial property located in the boundaries of the MC Germantown Campus RISE Zone for property or employment tax credits made available under the Maryland RISE Zone Program. The executive regulation also sets forth the process for certification by the County.

The County Executive transmitted Executive Regulation 2-22 to the Council on March 28. At a meeting held on May 10, the Council voted to extend the time until Sept. 30, 2022, for Council consideration of the resolution. The PHED Committee recommends approval.

Recess

Lunch with the Regional Services Center Directors - 4th floor Capital Crescent Trail Conference Room

Public Hearings

Unless otherwise indicated, the Council will hold public hearings beginning at 1:30 p.m. Residents continue to have the opportunity to testify remotely for public hearings or provide in-person testimony at the Council Office Building in Rockville for many public hearings.

Bill 9-22 – Property Tax Credit – Elderly Individuals and Retired Military Service Members

Introduction: The Council will hold a public hearing on Expedited Bill 9-22, Property Tax Credit – Elderly Individuals and Retired Military Services Members – Amendments, which would extend the duration of a property tax credit for elderly individuals and retired military services members from five years to seven years.

The lead sponsor is the Council President, at the request of the County Executive.

Expedited Bill 15-22, Special Capital Improvements Project – Kennedy Shriver Aquatic Center Building Envelope Improvement

Public hearing: The Council will hold a public hearing on Expedited Bill 15-22, Special Capital Improvements Project – Kennedy Shriver Aquatic Center Building Envelope Improvement, which would authorize the planning, design and construction of the Kennedy Shriver Aquatic Center Building Envelope Improvement project in the North Bethesda and Garrett Park area.

The lead sponsor is the Council President, at the request of the County Executive.

Expedited Bill 16-22 - Special Capital Improvements Project - 6th District Police Station

Public hearing: The Council will hold a public hearing on Expedited Bill 16-22 - Special Capital Improvements Project - 6th District Police Station, which would authorize the planning, design and construction of the 6th District Police Station project in the Gaithersburg area.

The lead sponsor is the Council President, at the request of the County Executive.

Supplemental Appropriation to the County Government’s FY22 Capital Budget, and Amendment to the FY21-26 Capital Improvements Program, Montgomery County Government, $909,000 for the Appellate Court Judges Chambers project

Public hearing and vote expected: The Council will hold a public hearing and is expected to vote on a $909,000 supplemental appropriation for the Appellate Court Judges Chambers project. The appropriation for this project will fund the renovation of Circuit Court space to create a new appellate court judge’s chamber and reconfiguration of an existing server room to house the staff displaced by the new chambers.

Police Accountability Board Interviews

Interviews: The Council will interview nine individuals appointed by the County Executive to serve on the Police Accountability Board (PAC). The Board is composed of nine public voting members, appointed by the County Executive and confirmed by the Council. In addition, the Executive may appoint one or more nonvoting members. Public members must be Montgomery County residents, reflect the racial, gender, gender-identity, sexual orientation and cultural diversity of the County. Members must also demonstrate through professional or lived experience the ability to balance effective oversight, perform objective analysis of an investigation report and practice procedural fairness.

On April 19, 2022, the Council voted to approve Expedited Bill 49-21, Police – Police Accountability Board – Administrative Charging Committee – Established, which established a PAB and Administrative Charging Committee (ACC) for the County. The Maryland General Assembly enacted a series of laws establishing uniform standards for police department operations throughout the state. One of these laws, House Bill (HB) 670, created a new uniform procedure for police accountability and discipline. This new law requires the governing body of each county to establish a PAB and an ACC to handle complaints of police misconduct from residents. HB 670 also gives the County PAB and ACC jurisdiction over police misconduct complaints against municipal police departments located in the County.

At least one voting member must reside in a municipality operating a police department that is within the jurisdiction of the Board, which includes Chevy Chase, Gaithersburg, Rockville and Takoma Park. An active police officer must not be a member of the PAB and members must meet all qualifications mandated by state law and the Maryland Police Training and Standards Commission regulations while serving on the Board, including consenting to a criminal background check.

The Council meeting schedule may change from time to time. The current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review can be viewed at: http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/COUNCIL/ondemand/index.html.

The Council is recommending that residents, who choose to attend in-person Council meetings, get fully vaccinated to protect themselves and others against COVID-19. If this is not possible, virtual participation is encouraged.

Council and committee meetings are streamed live on the Council’s web page via YouTube and on Facebook Live and can be watched on County Cable Montgomery on Xfinity/RCN 6 HD 996/1056, Fios 30, and on the CCM live stream.



