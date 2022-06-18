Vĩnh Phúc seeks further Japanese investment

VIETNAM, June 18 -

A Honda Vietnam plant in Vĩnh Phúc. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The northern province of Vĩnh Phúc will call for further Japanese investment at a conference to be held in Vĩnh Yên City on June 23, the provincial People's Committee has announced.

The conference is expected to attract over 800 delegates, including leaders of relevant ministries and sectors and the Japanese and Vietnamese business communities, it said.

It will highlight the achievements of cooperation between Việt Nam and Japan and between Vĩnh Phúc Province and Japanese localities. The province's strengths and investment advantages will be also introduced to Japanese enterprises.

With significant investment in building transport and industrial infrastructure, as well as favourable mechanisms and policies in support of investors, Vĩnh Phúc is emerging as an attractive destination for Japanese businessmen.

Currently, Japan is the province's second-largest foreign investor after South Korea with nearly 60 projects worth over US$1.4 billion. These projects are mainly in the fields of automobiles, motorcycles, processing and manufacturing.

Aiming at markets with strengths in science and technology like Japan, local projects seeking investment are concentrated in sectors like support industry, tourism services, high-tech agriculture and socio-economic infrastructure development.

The locality has also stepped up communication activities to promote the local business climate, policies, potential and opportunities.

The provincial People’s Committee and relevant agencies are proactively taking part in conferences, forums and business-matching events targeting Japanese investors. — VNS