Vietnam Motor Show to be held in October

VIETNAM, June 18 -  

Audi is one among brands joining the 2022 Vietnam Motor Show which will take place in October in HCM City. — Photo Courtes Vietnam Motor Show

 

HCM CITY — The 2022 Vietnam Motor Show will take place in October in HCM City.

So far 11 auto brands, Audi, Honda, Jeep, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, MG, Mitsubishi, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, and Volvo, have confirmed their participation. 

After a two-year absence due to Covid-19, the event returns with a larger scale than in the past. 

Supporting industries and manufacturers and importers of motorcycles and yachts will also take part this year. 

Besides the exhibition, VMS will also other activities to amuse visitors.

There will be a seminar on the global trends in electric vehicles and development of Việt Nam’s automotive industry in the near future. 

A workshop on the supply and use of Euro5 fuel to protect the environment is being considered by the organisers.

Representatives of the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers Association and Vietnam Automobile Importers Association said: “The inability to organize VMS 2020 and 2021 due to force majeure conditions was unfortunate for not only the members of the two associations but also the public, especially car enthusiasts.”

During the preparation and organisation of the exhibition, the organisers will strictly comply with the Government's regulations and enforce Covid-19 prevention measures.

The event will take place from October 26 to 30 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center in District 7. — VNS

 

