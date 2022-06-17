Submit Release
News Search

There were 775 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,187 in the last 365 days.

Gunter Relief Route VPM

TxDOT will post an online virtual public meeting at 3 p.m. June 21 to gather public input on construction of a new roadway location from Scharff Road (four miles west of Gunter, Texas) to State Highway 289 (Preston Road) in Grayson County, and to widen FM 121W from SH 289 to FM 3356. The new roadway is known as the Gunter Relief Route.

A pre-recorded audio and video presentation will be available online through July 7. After viewing the online presentation, residents can provide comments and input on this proposed roadway. An in-person meeting option is also available from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Gunter High School (1102 North 8th Street) in Gunter, Texas.

TxDOT’s Paris District with support from the Grayson County Regional Mobility Authority proposes to construct a new-location 3.6-mile roadway from Scharff Road to SH 289 (Preston Road) south of Gunter, and to reconstruct and widen FM 121W from SH 289 to FM 3356.

Although additional right of way would be required for the Gunter Relief Route project, no residential or non-residential structures are anticipated to be displaced at this time. Information concerning services and benefits available to affected property owners and information about the tentative schedule for right of way acquisition and construction can be obtained from the TxDOT Paris District office by calling (903) 737-9300.

The FM 121W project would widen the existing two-lane undivided roadway into a four-lane divided roadway with a center two-way left-turn lane from SH 289 to FM 3356, approximately 7.2 miles.

This project, subject to final design considerations, would require additional right of way and would potentially displace two residences and nine non-residential structures. Relocation assistance is available for displaced persons and businesses. Information about the TxDOT Relocation Assistance Program and services and benefits for those displaced and other affected property owners, as well as information about the tentative schedule for right of way acquisition and construction, can be obtained from the TxDOT Paris District office by calling (903) 737-9300.

These proposed projects would involve actions in floodplains and may involve actions in wetlands, officials said.

To view the pre-recorded presentation, go to TxDOT and click on Inside TxDOT. Then click on Get Involved, followed by Hearings-Meetings. Then select the Paris District.

TxDOT’s Paris District includes Delta, Fannin, Franklin, Grayson, Hunt, Hopkins, Lamar, Rains and Red River counties.

For more information, contact via email or 903-737-9213.

You just read:

Gunter Relief Route VPM

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.