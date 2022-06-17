Gunter Relief Route VPM

TxDOT will post an online virtual public meeting at 3 p.m. June 21 to gather public input on construction of a new roadway location from Scharff Road (four miles west of Gunter, Texas) to State Highway 289 (Preston Road) in Grayson County, and to widen FM 121W from SH 289 to FM 3356. The new roadway is known as the Gunter Relief Route.

A pre-recorded audio and video presentation will be available online through July 7. After viewing the online presentation, residents can provide comments and input on this proposed roadway. An in-person meeting option is also available from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Gunter High School (1102 North 8th Street) in Gunter, Texas.

TxDOT’s Paris District with support from the Grayson County Regional Mobility Authority proposes to construct a new-location 3.6-mile roadway from Scharff Road to SH 289 (Preston Road) south of Gunter, and to reconstruct and widen FM 121W from SH 289 to FM 3356.

Although additional right of way would be required for the Gunter Relief Route project, no residential or non-residential structures are anticipated to be displaced at this time. Information concerning services and benefits available to affected property owners and information about the tentative schedule for right of way acquisition and construction can be obtained from the TxDOT Paris District office by calling (903) 737-9300.

The FM 121W project would widen the existing two-lane undivided roadway into a four-lane divided roadway with a center two-way left-turn lane from SH 289 to FM 3356, approximately 7.2 miles.

This project, subject to final design considerations, would require additional right of way and would potentially displace two residences and nine non-residential structures. Relocation assistance is available for displaced persons and businesses. Information about the TxDOT Relocation Assistance Program and services and benefits for those displaced and other affected property owners, as well as information about the tentative schedule for right of way acquisition and construction, can be obtained from the TxDOT Paris District office by calling (903) 737-9300.

These proposed projects would involve actions in floodplains and may involve actions in wetlands, officials said.

To view the pre-recorded presentation, go to TxDOT and click on Inside TxDOT. Then click on Get Involved, followed by Hearings-Meetings. Then select the Paris District.

TxDOT’s Paris District includes Delta, Fannin, Franklin, Grayson, Hunt, Hopkins, Lamar, Rains and Red River counties.



For more information, contact via email or 903-737-9213.