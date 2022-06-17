Annyett Royale partners up with Zeptagram for her latest release
Annyett Royale is back with a new single entitled “You’re The One”
There is no success without the fans and supporters, and I can’t think of a better way to repay them for their support than to give them a real piece of my success”GOTHENBURG, VäSTRA GöTALAND COUNTY, SWEDEN, June 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- No stranger to bringing the heat when it comes to music, Annyett Royale is back with a new single entitled “You’re The One”. This single was written by Annyett and produced by multi-platinum, Grammy nominated producer Ricky “Ric Rude’ Lewis, with latest version being remixed by chart topping Grammy award winning producers the Klubjumpers. The song is the perfect description of love, being in love, and or having your soulmate lyrically emboldened with music, harmonies and melodies that feed your soul. On June 11th 2022 “You’re The One”. debuted on three TOP 40 IHeart morning radio shows in the U.S.
— Annyett Royale
In the next six days, “You’re The One”. will hit the chart as the 4th highest added song on TOP 40 RADIO station charts across the country. Not only is this song doing well, it was released on Annyett’s imprint “Royale Records” and published under her publishing company “Born Royale.”
Partnered With Zeptagram, Annyett Royale is leading by example in showing artist how to empower themselves with ownership in their own music and letting their fans buy stock in their music in exchange for their support and being a part of their success. “There is no success without the fans and supporters, and I can’t think of a better way to repay them for their support than to give them a real piece of my success.”
Christina Löwenström
Zeptagram
+46 73 962 89 71
email us here
YOU'RE THE ONE - Annyett Royale