The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is working to assist FoodShare members who lost food due to recent severe weather from a power outage lasting four or more hours or because of other storm damage.

“The damage caused by the severe storms across Wisconsin this week has hit many families who were already struggling,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “We want our FoodShare members to know that replacement benefits are available to help restock food that was lost.”

Members can request replacement benefits by submitting a form. As part of the request, members must submit proof of a power outage or other cause of the lost food. If members have trouble finding proof, they should contact the agency that manages their Foodshare benefits. The agency may be able to help them with gathering information directly from power companies. Forms must be submitted within 10 days of the date the food was lost. The completed form and any additional documents can be submitted online at access.wi.gov, in person at their agency, mail, or fax.

Wisconsin’s FoodShare program helps almost 700,000 Wisconsinites put food on the table each month. You can learn more about FoodShare and how to apply on the DHS website.