DHS Confirms First Pediatric Respiratory Illness-Associated Deaths

For Immediate Release December 18, 2025 Contact DHS Media, 608-266-1683

Encourages everyone 6 months and older to get vaccinated against respiratory viruses to protect against serious illness and spread of disease

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has confirmed the first pediatric respiratory illness-associated deaths in two children from Wisconsin for the 2025-2026 season. One death is a result of COVID-19 and the other is from influenza.

"It's with heavy hearts that DHS reports the first pediatric deaths of the respiratory virus season in Wisconsin," said DHS Respiratory Disease Epidemiologist Tom Haupt. "This is a reminder about how serious these viruses can be, but it's not too late to protect yourself and your family by getting vaccinated. Respiratory vaccines are safe, effective, and the best tool we have to prevent doctor visits, hospitalization, and death for Wisconsinites."

DHS tracks and monitors respiratory viruses, including flu, COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), year-round to inform health care providers, public health partners, and the public about current virus activity and when risk of illness may increase. Respiratory illness activity is currently increasing in Wisconsin based on emergency department, laboratory testing, and wastewater data.

While getting vaccinated against respiratory viruses is important for everyone, it is especially important for young children, older adults, people with chronic health conditions, and people who are pregnant. DHS encourages everyone 6 months and older to get vaccinated against flu and COVID-19. You can receive both vaccines at the same time.

To protect against RSV, it is recommended that between September through January, those who are 32-36 weeks pregnant get one dose of the maternal RSV vaccine. For infants born to mothers who did not receive the RSV vaccine during pregnancy, DHS recommends those under 8 months old and those 8-19 months with an increased risk of RSV be immunized against RSV. Adults 75 and older and those 50-74 who have an increased risk of RSV are also eligible to get vaccinated against RSV.

To find and schedule a vaccine, Wisconsin residents are encouraged to check with their primary care provider, local or Tribal health department, pharmacy, or community clinic. Those who do not have health insurance or whose health insurance does not cover vaccines can find help through programs including the Vaccines for Children program and Vaccines for Adults program.

Wisconsinites can take the following daily actions to help stop the spread of germs and increase protection against respiratory viruses:

Wash hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds.

Avoid touching their nose, eyes, and mouth.

Stay home and away from others if feeling sick.

Avoid being around others who are sick or have flu symptoms.

Cover their nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing and encourage children to do the same.

Wear a high-quality mask around others to prevent the spread of respiratory illness.

Find up-to-date information about respiratory illness activity for the current respiratory virus season on the DHS website.