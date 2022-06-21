Arizona College Appoints Kristen Torres as President of Allied Health
This is an exciting time to build our allied health programs to meet today's growing health care needs”PHOENIX, AZ, USA, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arizona College is excited to announce that Kristen Torres has joined the organization as President of Allied Health.
— Kristen Torres, Arizona College
Torres comes to Arizona College from International Education Corporation, where she served as Vice President of Strategic Development. Additionally, she has over 20 years of higher education experience with leadership roles at the regional and campus level. Torres has a Master of Business Administration in Global Management from University of Phoenix and a Bachelor of Arts in Music from Pepperdine University.
"Allied Health professionals are an essential part of our health care system", said Nick Mansour, President of Arizona College. "Kristen brings a robust level of experience to the role that will help us build and improve our programs for the next generation of health care workers. With Kristen's leadership, we can provide enhanced support to our Allied Health students, faculty, and employee partners."
Torres will be responsible for all operations and outcomes for the Arizona College Allied Health campuses in Glendale, AZ, Mesa, AZ, and Texas County Technical College in Houston, MO. Her responsibilities include the entire lifecycle of the student journey, from enrollment services to the student experience in academics. She will also oversee career services, ensuring successful placements for graduates in the workforce.
"I am delighted to be joining Arizona College and working with a great group of healthcare professionals," Torres said. "This is an exciting time to build our allied health programs to meet today's growing health care needs. I look forward to using my experience to create long-term success and growth.”
About Arizona College and Texas County Technical College
Arizona College's purpose is to provide people the opportunity to enhance their lives through education. Arizona College offers six healthcare programs at our two Arizona campuses. Texas County Technical College offers an LPN and an accelerated LPN to RN program. All campuses are institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES), a US Department of Education recognized national accrediting agency. For more information, please visit arizonacollege.edu or texascountytech.edu.
Melany Stroupe
Arizona College of Nursing
+1 602-300-1307
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other