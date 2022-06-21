Arizona College Appoints Kristen Torres as President of Allied Health

Arizona College of Nursing Logo

This is an exciting time to build our allied health programs to meet today's growing health care needs”
— Kristen Torres, Arizona College
PHOENIX, AZ, USA, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arizona College is excited to announce that Kristen Torres has joined the organization as President of Allied Health.

Torres comes to Arizona College from International Education Corporation, where she served as Vice President of Strategic Development. Additionally, she has over 20 years of higher education experience with leadership roles at the regional and campus level. Torres has a Master of Business Administration in Global Management from University of Phoenix and a Bachelor of Arts in Music from Pepperdine University.

"Allied Health professionals are an essential part of our health care system", said Nick Mansour, President of Arizona College. "Kristen brings a robust level of experience to the role that will help us build and improve our programs for the next generation of health care workers. With Kristen's leadership, we can provide enhanced support to our Allied Health students, faculty, and employee partners."

Torres will be responsible for all operations and outcomes for the Arizona College Allied Health campuses in Glendale, AZ, Mesa, AZ, and Texas County Technical College in Houston, MO. Her responsibilities include the entire lifecycle of the student journey, from enrollment services to the student experience in academics. She will also oversee career services, ensuring successful placements for graduates in the workforce.

"I am delighted to be joining Arizona College and working with a great group of healthcare professionals," Torres said. "This is an exciting time to build our allied health programs to meet today's growing health care needs. I look forward to using my experience to create long-term success and growth.”

About Arizona College and Texas County Technical College

Arizona College's purpose is to provide people the opportunity to enhance their lives through education. Arizona College offers six healthcare programs at our two Arizona campuses. Texas County Technical College offers an LPN and an accelerated LPN to RN program. All campuses are institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES), a US Department of Education recognized national accrediting agency. For more information, please visit arizonacollege.edu or texascountytech.edu.

Melany Stroupe
Arizona College of Nursing
+1 602-300-1307
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Arizona College Appoints Kristen Torres as President of Allied Health

Distribution channels: Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Melany Stroupe
Arizona College of Nursing
+1 602-300-1307
Company/Organization
Arizona College of Nursing
2510 W. Dunlap Ave, Suite 290
Phoenix, Arizona, 85021
United States
+1 602-300-1307
Visit Newsroom
About

Arizona College of Nursing’s purpose is to provide people the opportunity to enhance their lives through education. Arizona College of Nursing offers a three-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education. The BSN program is offered at 11 campuses across 8 states and is designed to prepare students for a career as a Registered Nurse (RN). Arizona College of Nursing campuses are institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES), a U.S. Department of Education-recognized national accrediting agency.

arizonacollege.edu

More From This Author
Arizona College Appoints Kristen Torres as President of Allied Health
Arizona College of Nursing Receives Maximum 10-Year CCNE Reaccreditation
Oakland Schools Technical Campuses Partner with Arizona College of Nursing
View All Stories From This Author