Public Comment: Disqualification and Disclosure Obligations for Trial Judges Coaching Youth Sports Teams

The Supreme Court Committee on Judicial Ethics Opinions (CJEO) invites public comment on a draft formal opinion about disqualification and disclosure obligations of a trial court judge who coaches a youth sports team that includes a child of an attorney appearing before the judge. Deadline to comment is Aug. 1.
