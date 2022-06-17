Troopers Seize 138 Pounds of Methamphetamine on Interstate 8 Near Yuma

On Tuesday, June 7th, 2022, an Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) trooper initiated a traffic stop on a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro on eastbound Interstate 8, at milepost 20, east of Yuma. During the traffic stop, the trooper observed multiple indicators of criminal activity. Following a positive alert by his narcotics detection canine, the trooper discovered 138 pounds of suspected methamphetamine concealed throughout the vehicle.

The suspect driver, 18-year-old Christopher Bautista of Somerton, Arizona, was arrested and booked into the Yuma County Jail on charges including possession, transportation, and sale of a dangerous drug.

Following the roadside seizure and arrest, a residential search warrant was served in Somerton, resulting in $15,640 in illicit U.S. currency, a loaded handgun, and ammunition seized as evidence.