Martin Lawrence Partners with Pilgrim Soul for his Limited Edition Creative Thinking Journal
During the Pandemic I wanted to be creative while I couldn't tour. Thinking of ways to stay connected to fans I partnered with Pilgrim Soul to gather my thoughts and the Journal was born.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Martin Lawrence Partners With Pilgrim Soul for his Limited Edition Creative Thinking Journal. Coming off the 30 Year Anniversary of the Martin show the journal is available now at PilgrimSoul.com, Amazon and Lawrence’s socials.
— Martin Lawrence
Known as one of the most iconic comics of our time, Lawrence was on the road with his sold out “LIT AF” tour when COVID put a pause on the world’s events of 2019. While at home and with thoughts of ways to stay entertained and engaged with his audience, Lawrence wanted to give his fans a sneak peak of what goes on inside his mind when there is idle time. It was during this time this creative thinking journal was born. Partnering with Shawn Gold founder of Pilgrim Soul, this journal was a no brianer for both.
The limited edition version is a guided journal filled with fun and sharable, creative challenges to enhance your imagination. Each challenge pushes you to rethink how you see yourself and the world around you to uncover new possibilities and ideas. The journal offers different fun drills and creative writing exercises to do alone or with friends.
Lawrence says “During the pandemic I wanted to continue to be creative while I couldn’t be on tour. I was thinking of ideas to stay connected to my fans. I partnered with Shawn of Pilgrim Soul to put my thoughts to paper and the Martin Lawrence Creative Thinking Journal was born. Shawn and I shared a vision for my ideas with-in his concepts and It was dope to see the journal come to life.”
Lawrence along with Pilgrim Soul are tapping into a significant and growing trend in creativity. Guided journals and courses focused on creativity have seen double-digit growth each year for the last decade as categories for self-help and creativity continue to skyrocket. Since the brand's inception in 2020, The Pilgrim Soul Creative Thinking Journals has become one of top 500 bestselling books on Amazon by bringing a groundbreaking creative curriculum to the marketplace.
Founder Shawn Gold say “Every product we offer is designed to help unlock the mind and release creative flow. After years of leading marketing for some of America's most innovative companies, I created Pilgrim Soul and our Creative Thinking journals to help others tap into their creativity and lead richer lives.”
At the core of Pilgrim Soul's mission is the brand's ongoing artist endowment initiative that enlists artists from under-resourced communities to design the original artwork on each journal and its packaging. The cover artist of the “Martin Lawrence Edition”, Clarence James a D.C. native was picked by Lawrence, for his inspiration of street art, underground youth culture and hip hop music.
“The Martin Lawrence Edition” is for sale at https://www.pilgrimsoul.com/martin-lawrence-journal and on Martins socials @Martinlawrence.
About Pilgrim Soul:
Pilgrim Soul is a cannabis lifestyle brand focused on helping people elevate creative thinking to give them a competitive edge in life and work. Since the company's launch in Oct 2020, Pilgrim Soul has created the best-selling The Creative Thinking Journal and premium Live Resin Vape Pens (available in CA) designed to help unlock the mind and release creative flow. For more information on Pilgrim Soul and where to purchase, please visit www.pilgrimsoul.com and www.pilgrimsoulcannabis.com. Find the brand on Instagram at @pilgrim_soul_creative.
About Martin Lawrence:
This June marks the 30th anniversary of the Martin show, one of the most iconic and revered sitcoms in television history. The Martin show paved the way for black television and stars and created an imprint in 890’s culture that is still relevant today. Lawrence came to fame during the 1990s, establishing a Hollywood career as a leading actor. He is best known for his hit TV show Martin which paved the way for black television and created some of the most iconic and beloved characters of all time. He is also known for films including House Party, Boomerang, Bad Boys 1& 2 as well as the most recent Bad Boys for Life, the highest grossing film of 2020. Other films include Wild Hogs, Nothing to Lose, Blue Streak, Life, Big Momma's House 1, 2 and 3, and A Thin Line Between Love and Hate.In 2020, Lawrence reprised his role as Detective Marcus Burnett in the third installment of the Bad Boys franchise, Bad Boys for Life, again alongside Will Smith. The film was considered a financial success, grossing $112 million in its first four days of release. As one of the most successful touring comics of all time, millions around the world have seen Martin’s concert films. “You So Crazy” “Runteldat,” “Doin’ Time In Hollywood” are all some of the most watched comedy films in television history. When not making movies or shooting TV shows, you can find Martin out on the road as part of his travelling comedy tour “The Lit AF Tour”.
