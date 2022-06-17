Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Four to the Board of Medicine

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Dr. Amy Derick, Dr. Patrick Hunter, and Nicole Justice and the reappointment of Dr. David Diamond to the Board of Medicine.

Dr. Amy Derick

Dr. Derick is the Founder and Owner of Derick Dermatology. She previously served as Chair of the Illinois State Medical Disciplinary Board and was named the American Academy of Dermatology’s 2021 Advocate of the Year. Dr. Derick earned her bachelor’s degree in pre-professional studies from the University of Notre Dame and Doctor of Medicine from the University of Chicago.

Dr. David Diamond

Dr. Diamond is a Physician at Florida Radiation Oncology. He is board certified by the American Board of Radiology, is a member of the American Society of Therapeutic Radiology and Oncology, and is a Fellow of the American College of Radiation Oncology. Dr. Diamond earned his bachelor’s degree from Princeton University and his Doctor of Medicine from the University of Florida.

Dr. Patrick Hunter

Dr. Hunter is a General Pediatrician with Pensacola Pediatrics and a Clinical Professor at Florida State University’s College of Medicine. He is a veteran of the United States Army and a Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics. Dr. Hunter earned his bachelor’s degree in zoology from Miami University, his master’s degree in bioethics from the University of Mary, and his Doctor of Medicine from the University of Louisville.

Nicole Justice

Justice is the Senior Director of Patient Safety at Tampa General Hospital. She is a member of the Florida Society for Healthcare Risk Management and Patient Safety and is the past Chairman of RISE Tampa’s board. Justice earned her bachelor’s degree in management from the University of South Florida and her master’s degree in jurisprudence in health and hospital law and pharmaceutical and medical device compliance law from Seton Hall University’s School of Law.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

###