Tidioute Area Roadways Closed/Restricted Due to Storm Damage

Several roads in Warren and Forest counties remain closed or limited to due trees and utilities downed by extreme weather that hit the Tidioute area yesterday.



PennDOT is working with area utility and tree removal companies to clear roadways as quickly and safely as possible, but some roads are expected to remain closed to through traffic or restricted through the weekend. Motorists are reminded to drive with caution and obey road closed signs for the safety of themselves and others.

The following state-owned roadways are currently closed or restricted:

Forest County – Blue Jay Road (Route 1003), restricted; Watson Farm Road (Route 1005), closed; Route 666 from Lynch Road to Minister Road, closed; Minister Road (Route 1001), closed.

Warren County – Minister Road (Route 2001), closed; Route 62 from Bimber Road (Route 3018) to the Forest County line, restricted; Route 337, restricted, Elm Street/Tidioute Creek Road, (Route 3009) restricted; Tidioute Enterprise Road (Route 3002), restricted; Mickle Hill Road (Route 3001), restricted; McQuire Street/Morrison Hill Road (SR 3011), closed; and Brown Hill Road (Route 4013), restricted.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

