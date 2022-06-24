Dr. Jay Grossman, Celebrity Dentist, Examines the Record Breaking Growth of Dental Implants

Dr. Jay Grossman

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The dental implants market projects growth of USD 1.27 billion from 2021 to 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.99% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The emergence of robotic dental surgery is one of the key dental implant market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. Robotic dental surgeries are reliable and aid dentists and facilitate the accurate placement of dental implants during implantation surgeries. Robotic platforms help to reduce the dependency on skilled dental care professionals by providing real-time, physical, and visual guidance to dentists. In many countries, due to the shortage of skilled dental care professionals, dental hospitals and clinics opt for robotic platforms, which are used in dental implantation procedures.

Dental implants have been available since the mid-1960s and have gained popularity ever since. There is evidence going back to ancient China that people used bamboo pegs as replacements for missing teeth thousands of years ago. Currently, we have technology that in a healthy person, gives us a 95+ percent success rate, in part due to better infection control and advanced technology, such as robotics and digital technology.

It is essential that cone beam technology be used to properly diagnose and assess the recipient site for the proper placement of the dental implant. Often, dentists use surgical guides to ensure the proper angulation, size, and depth of the placement.

Finding the right practice, that uses modern technology and skill, all adds up to better success and outcomes for the patient.

Dr. Jay Grossman & Dr. Davita Danesh (http://www.conciergedentistry.com) have had a concierge dental practice in the Brentwood neighborhood of West Los Angeles since 1991. Concierge Dentistry’s mission is to Empower, Protect & Inspire Your Smile through Continuity of Care – all dental needs at one location.

Dr. Grossman is a graduate of NYU College of Dentistry as well as a former Lieutenant in the United States Navy Dental Corps. He is currently Professor at UCLA College of Dentistry and a Professor at NYU College of Dentistry. Dr. Danesh is a native Los Angeleno, and a graduate of USC School of Dentistry with expertise and an emphasis in implants, cosmetics, general dentistry, and pediatric dentistry.

Dr. Grossman is a speaker on the national stage, and the founder of Homeless Not Toothless, an organization that has donated over $8 million in free dental care to over 100,000 homeless Veterans, women of domestic abuse, and foster children.

Concierge Dentistry team’s goal has always been simple: to deliver the finest dental care available. Using state-of-the-art dental technology, they have provided modern imaging capabilities that allow their patients to clearly see the reasons for procedures and the intended results. They recognize that patients are individuals with different goals and needs, and they strive to provide a soothing and educational environment where extraordinary results are realized.

