Learn to Fly Fish – Episode 4: Where Fish Live (VIDEO)

To catch fish, you need to place your fly where fish will see it. That means learning a bit about where fish live and their behaviors.

Many fly anglers will tell you one of the reasons they love fly fishing is because they learn so much about the fish they pursue. Every kind of fish has its own particular needs, but two stand out for all fish: cover and food. Areas that offer abundant food close to cover where fish can get out of sight are places to look for fish.

“Trout are lazy predators,” said Adare Evans, Fish and Game’s Wildlife Educator. “They hang out in slow-moving currents close to faster currents that bring food to them. Learning to ‘read’ a river for structures and changes in currents will help fly anglers place flies where fish are likely to be found.”

In this video, we will explain where and why certain areas are attractive to fish and some differences between trout and bass.

This is the fourth, weekly episode in a five-part “Learn to Fly Fish” video series.

