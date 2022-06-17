Submit Release
News Search

There were 808 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,173 in the last 365 days.

Giant trout stocked in Kid’s Creek Pond in Salmon

Over 90 super-sized trout, which average seven pounds, were stocked in Kid’s Creek Pond on Thursday, June 16. 

The extra-large rainbows were used in the production of trout raised at Riverence Hatchery, formally Clear springs Foods, in Mackay who donated them to Idaho Fish and Game.  Referred to as brood stock, these hatchery trout are nearing the end of their usefulness in producing the next generation, but will provide anglers some thrilling fishing.   

“Anglers will love catching these big fish, and we truly appreciate Riverence’s generosity,” said Regional Fisheries Manager Greg Schoby.   

Kid’s Creek Pond was also recently stocked with 400 rainbow trout in the 10-12 inch range with 400 additional trout to be stocked before July. 

Pond fishing is a great way to introduce kids to the sport, using simple set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. Casting and retrieving spoons and spinners can also be an effective pond fishing technique.

If you need detailed information about Idaho’s waters, fish species, facilities, maps and rules, check out the Idaho Fishing Planner

You just read:

Giant trout stocked in Kid’s Creek Pond in Salmon

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.