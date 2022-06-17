Giant trout stocked in Kid’s Creek Pond in Salmon

Over 90 super-sized trout, which average seven pounds, were stocked in Kid’s Creek Pond on Thursday, June 16.

The extra-large rainbows were used in the production of trout raised at Riverence Hatchery, formally Clear springs Foods, in Mackay who donated them to Idaho Fish and Game. Referred to as brood stock, these hatchery trout are nearing the end of their usefulness in producing the next generation, but will provide anglers some thrilling fishing.

“Anglers will love catching these big fish, and we truly appreciate Riverence’s generosity,” said Regional Fisheries Manager Greg Schoby.

Kid’s Creek Pond was also recently stocked with 400 rainbow trout in the 10-12 inch range with 400 additional trout to be stocked before July.

Pond fishing is a great way to introduce kids to the sport, using simple set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. Casting and retrieving spoons and spinners can also be an effective pond fishing technique.

If you need detailed information about Idaho’s waters, fish species, facilities, maps and rules, check out the Idaho Fishing Planner.