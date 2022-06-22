Aspire Technology Partners Aspire MDR Now Available on AWS Marketplace

Aspire Offers Next-Generation Managed Security Services to Monitor, Detect, And Rapidly Respond to Threats

EATONTOWN, NJ, US, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspire Technology Partners, a leading systems integrator specializing in the delivery of digital infrastructure solutions and managed services, now offers Aspire Managed Detection and Response (MDR) on the AWS Marketplace.

Aspire MDR provides 24x7 threat monitoring, detection, and response capabilities across cloud, network, and endpoints. Delivered from Aspire’s Network & Security Operations Center (NSOC), Aspire MDR leverages an advanced security operations platform combined with integrated threat intelligence, automation, and defined response playbooks to rapidly detect, analyze, investigate and actively respond through threat mitigation and containment.

“The evolving threat landscape is full of bad actors determined to find a way into organizations’ networks. The scarcity of qualified, trained cybersecurity specialists and the potential for a successful attack grows exponentially every day,” said John C. Harris, President & CEO of Aspire. “Aspire MDR on AWS Marketplace allows us to expand our reach to enable our team of experienced security analysts and incident responders to help protect organizations against cyber threats.”

Aspire acts as an extension of your IT team with advanced security operations capabilities remotely delivered by dedicated security analysts with knowledge of your environment. This enables faster detection and remediation actions to effectively safeguard your business.

Look for Aspire Technology Partners services on AWS Marketplace.

About Aspire

Aspire is a professional technology services firm specializing in the delivery of digital infrastructure solutions and managed services designed specifically to achieve our clients’ business goals. We believe technology sits at the heart of every enterprise strategy. Our team of experts takes time to understand your business initiatives and align technology solutions that power transformation towards business growth.

Aspire’s outcome-driven approach accelerates your journey by combining secure digital cross-architectures, trusted and proven design and implementation expertise, and always-on managed services – all centered around transforming today’s multi-cloud architectures into enablers of business value. Headquartered in Eatontown, New Jersey, Aspire is focused on serving the tri-state, mid-Atlantic, and New England regions with local operations in Mount Laurel, NJ; Albany and White Plains, NY.

For more information, visit https://www.aspiretransforms.com/.