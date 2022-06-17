PRA Milwaukee Adds Shae Taylor and Rachel Wahlin as Marketing Coordinators
Shae’s graphic skills and Rachel’s writing abilities have opened new doors and strengthened our capabilities. Their positive attitude reinforce our culture and I am excited to be working with them!”MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovative architecture and interior design firm Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP (PRA) announces that Shae Taylor and Rachel Wahlin have recently joined the firm’s Milwaukee office as Marketing Coordinators in the Client Relations department.
Shae Taylor brings a multitude of graphic design experiences to PRA. She graduated from Carthage College with a Bachelor of Arts in Graphic Design and Marketing in 2020. She gained experience and honed her skills working in the marketing industry prior to joining PRA.
Rachel Wahlin graduated from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication and Media Studies in 2020. Rachel gained diverse creative experiences following graduation, including publishing her first book.
Rachel and Shae will help develop marketing strategies for PRA. Together they will create collateral materials, refine messaging through graphics, contribute to research initiatives, extend the PRA brand, and support other efforts of client studios.
“Shae’s graphic skills and Rachel’s writing abilities have opened new opportunities and strengthened our capabilities. Their positive ‘can-do’ attitude reinforce our culture and contribute to a fun working environment. I am excited to be working with them!” said Michael Bahr, Partner and Director of Client Relations at PRA.
About Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP
Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP, established in 1935 specializes in planning, architecture and interior design of healthcare, higher education, religious, corporate, and hospitality facilities throughout the United States. PRA services clients from offices in in Milwaukee and Madison, Wisconsin, Austin, Texas, and Sarasota, Florida. For more information, please visit www.prarch.com or connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn or on Twitter at @PRAtweets.
