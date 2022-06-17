Florida Leads the Nation in Mortgage Assistance, Outpacing California and Other States

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity announced that Florida is leading the nation in assistance awarded to vulnerable homeowners through Florida’s Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) program, outpacing the state of California and other states. To date, Florida has awarded more than $83 million in total relief, with more than $23 million awarded this week alone, to Florida homeowners in need. According to publicly available data, the state of California has distributed $68.4 million to homeowners.

"Under Governor DeSantis’ strong leadership, Florida has quickly outpaced other states in its distribution of assistance through the HAF program," said DEO Secretary Dane Eagle. "Even though the federal government delayed approval of Florida’s program by as much as two months compared to states like California, Texas, and New York, our team has been working tirelessly to be a model for the nation. While we know there is more work to be done, DEO is proud of its efforts to expedite critical assistance to Florida homeowners in need."

HAF is designed to mitigate financial hardships by preventing homeowners’ mortgage delinquencies, defaults, foreclosures, and displacements, as well as by providing assistance with home energy services, internet, property and/or flood insurance, property taxes, and homeowner or condominium association fees. Eligible Florida homeowners may receive up to $50,000 in assistance.

Today, the Department also launched the Florida Homeowner Assistance Fund Dashboard , which will provide weekly program statistics.





HOW TO PARTICIPATE

Florida homeowners who have been impacted by the pandemic and believe they may be eligible to receive relief through the HAF program are encouraged to register to participate in the program. Potential applicants can complete the registration process by visiting www.FLHomeownerAssistance.org.

Registration assists DEO in determining the eligibility and prioritization of prospective applicants for the program.

After registrants are determined eligible, they receive an invitation to apply for assistance and are encouraged to apply for all types of assistance available through the HAF program, including mortgage and utility assistance.

CUSTOMER ASSISTANCE CENTER LOCATIONS

Homeowners may visit one of seven in-person Customer Assistance Centers for assistance. At a customer assistance center, homeowners may:

Complete a registration for the Florida HAF program.

Once the homeowner has been invited to apply, receive assistance with completing an application for assistance through the Florida HAF program.

Receive assistance with uploading documentation necessary to complete an application.

Receive an update on the status of a submitted application for assistance through the Florida HAF program.

ABOUT DEO

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity combines the state’s economic, workforce, and community development efforts, expediting economic development projects to fuel job creation in competitive communities and promote economic resiliency. For more information, including valuable resources for employers and job seekers, please visit www.FloridaJobs.org.

###