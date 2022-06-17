Two Months of #NoKarens - The KarINN, Next-Gen Lodging by Airriva
Airriva has been hosting "Karen Free" stays at The KarINN in Fort Lauderdale for two months, a next-gen lodging choice perfect for anyone looking for fun.
I had a vision of the concept; modern but tacky yet luxurious. I knew it would be a challenge to bring these together cohesively, but I believed we achieved it”FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, US, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The KarINN, located at 908 NE 15th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL, has officially been open to the public for bookings through Airriva.com for two months, and there hasn’t been a “Karen” in sight.
The KarINN pokes fun at the “Karens” of the world by combining elements of humor with modern styling. The #NoKarens theme is meant to attract those who find the fun in life, don’t let the little things bother them, and especially don’t demand to speak to the manager. CEO Josiah Myers and his team of designers created a stunning space that is as shareable as it is enjoyable. “I had a vision of the concept; modern but tacky yet luxurious. I knew it would be a challenge to bring these together cohesively, but I believed we achieved it”, Josiah Myers, CEO.
Airriva’s comedic approach to design is showcased through a caricature “Karen'' cut-out and a mural urging “Karen” to have a drink. The “No Karens” theme was inspired by the desire to move away from sleepy, conventional BNB stays and further drive what guests in the new age really want; unique stays - something they can brag about to their friends and family when they get back home. In each of The KarINN’s eight units, guests will find snarky push boards and artwork, high end, locally purchased furniture and fixtures like surfboards as closets and vintage-style fridges and microwaves, keeping with the theme.
Upon arrival, guests will find a QR code at the entrance encouraging them to scan to join a challenge that can win them free stays. They will discover six different QR codes throughout the property highlighting the pieces that make The KarINN unique prompting them to a social media, enter-to-win challenge that gives them a chance to win a free stay with the company, drawn monthly. Airriva aims to make every stay memorable and wants to see the creative ways people are sharing their KarINN experience.
About Airriva: https://www.airriva.com is a tech-based, boutique lodging company founded in Columbus, OH. Active since 2018, Airriva provides high-quality stays in the best neighborhoods around Ohio and across the country. Airriva offers curated, one-of-a-kind listings with attention to detail, centralized location, and modern renovations.
