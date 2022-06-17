Paving commences on Snake River Canyon project, delays continue

Jackson, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from Avail Valley Construction will begin paving operations on US 26/89 through the Snake River Canyon from mileposts 127 to 132. The paving work is expected to last an estimated 4 weeks. The work is scheduled to conclude by July 18. Traffic during the day, beginning after 7:30 a.m., will be reduced to a single, alternating lane with a pilot car, under the direction of flaggers and traffic control devices. Work is scheduled to take place Monday through Saturday every week.

Crews will do their best to accommodate drivers during the morning commute hours, but the single lane traffic control will be in place throughout the day and into the evening hours. Those traveling in the afternoon are advised to expect long delays and plan accordingly.

Commuters should expect stop delays up to 20 minutes, and added time travel to reach their intended destinations. Motorists are advised to watch for flaggers and be prepared to stop.

For those drivers who are accessing destinations within the work zone, WYDOT requests they be respectful of pilot car queues, only turning in and out of the work zone when advised to do so by flaggers or obeying the signs at the approach that indicates waiting for the pilot car to escort them.

“We understand that it is frustrating to have to wait for the pilot car queues when you know the area and assume it’s okay to turn out into the work zone at certain times. But for the safety of our construction workers and oncoming traffic, we ask that you obey all traffic control devices, signs and flaggers and only turn out when allowed to do so,” District Construction Engineer Peter Stinchcomb said.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in work zones, be alert and cautious of roadside workers and obey all traffic control devices. For more information on road construction, closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info.