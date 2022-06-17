Submit Release
News Search

There were 813 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,172 in the last 365 days.

Paving commences on Snake River Canyon project, delays continue

Jackson, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from Avail Valley Construction will begin paving operations on US 26/89 through the Snake River Canyon from mileposts 127 to 132.  The paving work is expected to last an estimated 4 weeks.  The work is scheduled to conclude by July 18.  Traffic during the day, beginning after 7:30 a.m., will be reduced to a single, alternating lane with a pilot car, under the direction of flaggers and traffic control devices.  Work is scheduled to take place Monday through Saturday every week.

Crews will do their best to accommodate drivers during the morning commute hours, but the single lane traffic control will be in place throughout the day and into the evening hours.  Those traveling in the afternoon are advised to expect long delays and plan accordingly.

Commuters should expect stop delays up to 20 minutes, and added time travel to reach their intended destinations.  Motorists are advised to watch for flaggers and be prepared to stop. 

For those drivers who are accessing destinations within the work zone, WYDOT requests they be respectful of pilot car queues, only turning in and out of the work zone when advised to do so by flaggers or obeying the signs at the approach that indicates waiting for the pilot car to escort them.

“We understand that it is frustrating to have to wait for the pilot car queues when you know the area and assume it’s okay to turn out into the work zone at certain times.  But for the safety of our construction workers and oncoming traffic, we ask that you obey all traffic control devices, signs and flaggers and only turn out when allowed to do so,”  District Construction Engineer Peter Stinchcomb said.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in work zones, be alert and cautious of roadside workers and obey all traffic control devices.   For more information on road construction, closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info.

You just read:

Paving commences on Snake River Canyon project, delays continue

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.