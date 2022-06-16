Submit Release
Wisconsin startup boost amid pandemic

The head of Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) says the state’s “entrepreneurial spirit” is reflected in the 42 percent boost in new businesses formed during the pandemic.

“It’s actually really exciting, because you could imagine that in the face of a pandemic, folks would retract, right?” WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes said in a recent interview. “They would say, ‘I’m not going to do anything new, I’m going to stay safe in my job, I’m going to stay safe where I am.’ But instead, what we’re seeing is a real entrepreneurial spirit.”

The number of new business formations in Wisconsin leaped 42 percent between 2019 and 2021, from 50,277 to 71,151, according to figures provided by the Department of Financial Institutions.

