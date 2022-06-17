PennDOT Issues Late June Update for Local Interchange Project

Bellefonte, PA – As work on the local interchange/Route 26 project in Centre County continues, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is providing a late June update for the job. The work zone is located along I-80 near the Bellefonte/161 interchange and can affect traffic flow on Interstate 80 and Route 26.

No significant changes to the traffic pattern are expected the week of June 20, so motorists should anticipate the following:

Interstate 80 eastbound:

During daylight hours , I-80 eastbound remains in its long-term configuration. Traffic in the left lane uses the crossover to I-80 westbound, while traffic in the travel lane remains on I-80 eastbound and is onto the shoulder while passing through the work zone. When leaving the work zone, traffic on the shoulder returns to the travel lane and traffic from the crossover rejoins I-80 eastbound in the left lane.

, I-80 eastbound remains in its long-term configuration. Traffic in the left lane uses the crossover to I-80 westbound, while traffic in the travel lane remains on I-80 eastbound and is onto the shoulder while passing through the work zone. When leaving the work zone, traffic on the shoulder returns to the travel lane and traffic from the crossover rejoins I-80 eastbound in the left lane. Eastbound overnight work continues as follows: Overnight Monday, June 20, through Thursday, June 23, a right (travel) lane closure on I-80 eastbound will shift all traffic onto the crossover lane at mile marker 162. Overnight hours are 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM. PennDOT advises motorists to anticipate delays. Daylight hours are 6:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

Interstate 80 westbound:

I-80 westbound remains in its long-term configuration for the summer. Two lanes are shifted to the right. The right (travel) lane rides on the outside shoulder and the left (passing) lane rides on what was the travel lane.

On Route 26, flaggers continue to be in the roadway enforcing an alternating traffic pattern as drainage work continues. Lane restrictions will be lifted by the end of the day each day.

Work scheduled for this season includes three miles of reconstruction on I-80 eastbound, building new ramps and a connector road, completing a bridge structure, and reconstructing and improving a section of Route 26.

The I-80/Route 26 local interchange project is east of Bellefonte and is part of a long-awaited safety improvement in Centre County. HRI, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $52 million project. Up-to-date information is available on the project page at www.penndot.pa.gov/jacksonvilleroad.

The local interchange project is the first phase of a three-phase project to build local access, a high-speed interchange connection between I-99 and I-80 and make improvements on Jacksonville road. In July 2018, the project was awarded an initial $35 million federal Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant. Completing all three phases will support the regional freight economy and improve the reliability of roadway travel throughout the region.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

