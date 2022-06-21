Mobility City–Selected in the Top 150 Franchise Brands by Entrepreneur Magazine!
Delivering best-in-class service to seniors, Mobility City is just under 5 years old, has 34 locations, and was selected as 91st Brand in the Top 150.BOCA RATON, FL, US, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobility City Holdings Inc., a leading Home Medical Equipment (HME) franchisor, resumed its rapid growth and was honored by prestigious Entrepreneur Magazine and awarded a position in their list of the Top 150.
“We are honored to be included by Entrepreneur Magazine in the top 150 Franchise Brands under five years old. Considering the lofty brands in this competition, it is thrilling that Mobility City is ranked 91st. With the addition of 14 locations in major markets in the most recent 8-month period, our system now totals 34 franchises in 22 states. We effectively cover 84 million Americans or 25.5% of the population. As our network grows, so does our ability to help people in need.” said Diane Baratta, President, and CEO.
“According to the Entrepreneur Magazine Announcement, if you're looking to buy a franchise you can hop aboard a potential rocket ship that's just leaving the ground by joining Mobility City. The Top 150 franchise brands are the cream of the crop for the last 5 years. Well over 300 brands begin franchising their concepts every year, making tough competition for the Magazines elite TOP 150 listing. Interestingly, the number of new brands has remained consistent despite the unique challenges of the past two years.” said Vincent Baratta, COO.
“Mobility City Holdings Inc. has thrived and continued to grow despite the pandemic-fostered business challenges we faced these past two years. Our success is directly related to our innovative Franchise model which provides our Franchise Owners with the opportunity to grow their businesses while truly helping people who need our help," said Diane Baratta.
“We are celebrating this moment in the acceleration of our growth and are happy to bring our services most notably into the Las Vegas NV and Phoenix AZ markets. Our unique business model which includes retail, residential and commercial services, has allowed us to weather the storm and emerge stronger than ever.” Said Vincent Baratta.
Mobility City is the nation’s largest chain of mobility scooter, wheelchair, and hospital bed maintenance companies uniquely providing the public with mobility equipment repairs, rentals, sales, and in-home servicing.
###
About Mobility City
Mobility City Holdings, Inc. is the franchisor of Mobility City locations in 34 of the top MSA’s in the US.
One hundred percent woman-owned, Mobility City uniquely offers repair, rental, and sale services for mobility products including stair lifts, hospital beds, lift-out chairs, wheelchairs, power chairs, and mobility scooters.
With over 38 years of experience in the homecare equipment industry, the company’s technicians are experts at delivering services on-site from a mobile workshop on wheels. Mobility City also services senior communities, assisted living, nursing homes, hospitals, and the physically impaired at home.
Mobility City headquarters are located at 1200 Yamato Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33431. For more information about Mobility City, please visit www.mobilitycity.com.
Customers can also connect with Mobility City at: https://www.facebook.com/MobilityCity/
Or, on LinkedIn at:
https://www.linkedin.com/company/mobility-city-holdings-inc
Media Contact
Eric Steinberg, Director
561-213-0313
PR@mobilitycity.com
www.mobilitycity.com
Diane Baratta
Mobility City
+ +1 561-300-4100
pr@mobilitycity.com