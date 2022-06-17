Parking and Media Briefing For Fremont County Deputy Funeral

June 17, 2022

SIDNEY, Iowa - The Iowa State Patrol is announcing parking arrangements and media briefing details in advance of the funeral service for Fremont County Deputy Austin "Melvin" Richardson, 36-4.

Media Briefing

9:30 a.m.

Designated location in the Fremont County Fairgrounds (see below)

No family or officer interviews will be given.

Funeral Service

Saturday, June 18, 2022

11:00 a.m.

Sidney High School

2754 Knox Rd.

Sidney, Iowa 51652

Burial at Hamburg Cemetery

Law enforcement and fire department honors

Public Parking, Law Enforcement Parking, Fire Service Parking, Media Parking, ADA Parking:

All funeral traffic is encouraged to enter Sidney High School from the east using Foote St. which turns into Knox Road. As traffic approaches the school, DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement Officers will direct all vehicles into the rodeo pasture to the north of the high school. From this point, vehicles will be directed to your designated areas.

Media will be directed into the same rodeo driveway. Media will continue north into the Fremont County Fairgrounds, and can set up anywhere to the west of the fair buildings.

ADA parking will be limited to the north drive of the high school. Overflow ADA parking will be given further directions.