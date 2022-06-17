Author Jesmane Boggenpoel Launches Course that Gets to the Heart of Race and Gender Inequality in the Workplace

Author, Jesmane Boggenpoel, creator of Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace - Race & Gender on Udemy

Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace—Race & Gender is an Udemy course that thinks outside the box

We’ve wrestled with inclusion for centuries, and it’s now at the fore—our world is divided and fractured with inequality highlighted following a global pandemic....” — Jesmane Boggenpoel

NEW YORK , NEW YORK , UNITED STATES , June 17, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jesmane Boggenpoel, the author of My Blood Divides and Unites , a book that addresses reconciliation, healing, and inclusion, launches a groundbreaking online course, Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace - Race & Gender on Udemy that addresses the topic of race without focusing on resentment, white guilt and defensiveness. Her goal with this online course is to bring understanding into the workplace and bring people together.The topic of race is often addressed as a social justice issue and evokes strong emotions. But sometimes, as Boggenpoel points out, addressing race in the workplace in this way works against the common goal of building authentic relationships with diverse colleagues and work associates in an inclusive manner.“We’ve wrestled with inclusion for centuries, and it’s now at the fore—our world is divided and fractured with inequality highlighted following a global pandemic,” Boggenpoel says. “In the workplace, there is an expectation that one can navigate relationships and teamwork in a diverse and inclusive setting.”Yet, many organizations lack the proper tools to collaborate effectively and be more productive in today’s diverse workplace.How is this course different?Boggenpoel’s online course looks at race and gender through a different lens. It includes practical everyday situations in the workplace, where women and people of color continue to experience barriers. Its aim is not to castigate or suppress men but rather to enlighten, inform and enable men and women to work together more productively.Boggenpoel’s unique course addresses the following key points:• Why diversity and inclusion matter in the workplace• The importance of building relationships with diverse colleagues and work associates• How personal internal barriers affect workplace diversity and inclusion and how to overcome them• Creating constructive dialogue in the workplace when difficult conversations ariseDiversity and Inclusion in the Workplace—Race & Gender is a Udemy course for organizations, managers, employees and HR executives seeking innovative, timely diversity and inclusion training for their staff.“My goal when creating this course was to use my first-hand encounters of being the only woman/ person of color on a team—many times—and teach others how to confidently navigate diversity and inclusion in the workplace.”The course’s lectures incorporate insights from her book’s research and the many round tables, panels and interviews conducted during her book tour. The three-hour on-demand course offers 28 downloadable resources, engaging lectures, animation scenes, interviews with global thought leaders, reflective questions, full lifetime access, and a certificate of completion.The course is available now on Udemy.About Jesmane BoggenpoelJesmane Boggenpoel is the author of My Blood Divides and Unites, a book that discusses the topics of race and identity. It incorporates her experience growing up in apartheid South Africa and the insights of colleagues and friends around the world spanning America to Nepal on this topic. She is a Chartered Accountant (SA) with a Master’s in Public Administration from Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government. She is also a Harvard Edward S Mason Fellow and was nominated a Young Global Leader of the World Economic Forum in 2013, and an opinion columnist for the CEOWORLD magazine. Boggenpoel is also a Managing Partner of a women owned and managed private equity fund AIH Capital.

