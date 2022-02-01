YOUNG PARIS TO LAUNCH "SYNDICATED CAT CLUB" NFT, A UNIQUE COLLECTION OF 9,999 DIGITAL CREATURES ON OPENSEA.IO
The exciting new limited-edition digital art collection will consist of 9,999 bespoke cat creatures with features reminiscent of the Big Screen.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Iconic afrobeat artist and fashion icon Young Paris has entered into the newly emerging world of Non-fungible Tokens (NFTs) to create a one-of-a-kind NFT collection dubbed the Syndicated Cat Club (SCC), set to launch at the end of February.
This new digital art collection on the Ethereum blockchain network will consist of 9999 bespoke cat creatures with features reminiscent of the Big Screen. The collection focuses on artistic quality and building a healthy community and aims to attract more than 100 thousand discord members in just a week. However, only 9999 members will be lucky enough to own their own Syndicated Cat. With this limited supply going up against such high demand, Syndicate Cat Club will be quick off the blocks when it is launched. The community is expected to make headlines soon, both in the metaverse and real digital world.
DONATION OF $25,000 TO A CHARITY THAT SUPPORTS STRAY CATS
Cats are awesome, but they can be hard to find homes for. That’s why the Syndicated Cat Club team is giving back! They will donate $25,000 to support stray cats on reveal day, literally saving them from an uncertain fate by providing protection and shelter with their paws.
METAVERSE-READY
The high-quality design of these digital artworks will be equipped for full use in the metaverse. Each realistic photo will stand out whether your Cat is in games, movies, or used as a 3D avatar at Metaverse meet-ups.
ADDITIONAL PROJECTS AND MINTING
The Syndicated Cat Club plans to grow the community further with additional projects released into the metaverse, including other prime animals and creatures.
To have an opportunity of minting this NFT, potential holders will have to join a whitelist. Getting whitelisted will be determined by ones dedication to the community. This is measured by the individual’s engagement (sharing posts, inviting friends, activities on the Discord, Instagram and Twitter). Further updates concerning this project will be revealed to the exclusive Discord community of early supporters by February 1, 2022.
To learn more about the project, please visit www.SyndicatedClub.io
Follow the Syndicated Cat Club on Instagram and Twitter at @SyndicatedClub.
