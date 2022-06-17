Submit Release
AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF HEART FAILURE NURSES ELECTS NEW PRESIDENT, ASHLEY MOORE-GIBBS

The American Association of Heart Failure Nurses is a nonprofit specialty organization dedicated to advancing nursing education, clinical practice, and research to improve heart failure patient outcomes.

AAHFN welcomes incoming President Ashley Moore-Gibbs.

MOUNT LAUREL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Association of Heart Failure Nurses (AAHFN), is proud to announce the election of Ashley Moore-Gibbs, DNP, RN, AGPCNP-BC, CHFN as the President of AAHFN for the current 2022-2023 year. Ashley is a nurse practitioner at Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute and the Director for Atrium Health’s Cardiovascular Advanced Practice Provider Fellowship Program at the Center for Advanced Practice. She earned her BSN and MSN at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and completed her Doctor of Nursing Practice degree from Duke University.

Ashley is an AAHFN Charter Member and has previously served on the Board of Directors as well as Treasurer for the organization. She has been active on several of AAHFN’s committees including the Annual Meeting Committee, Advanced Heart Failure Symposium Committee, Membership Committee and Education Committee. She has authored several publications including articles for AAHFN and was a co-editor of the textbook: Advanced Heart Failure: From Diagnosis to Management. She has taught AAHFN’s CHFN Certification Review course throughout the country and frequently speaks at many local, regional, and national venues.

In addition to her volunteer work with the AAHFN, Ashley has been involved with local and national boards including the Metrolina Coalition of Nurse Practitioners where she has served as Treasurer and President. She has also been a non-physician board member on the American Board of Internal Medicine’s Cardiovascular Board. She is Chair of the DNP Council at Atrium Health and previous Co-Chair of the Research, Education, & Leadership Committee’s Education Subcommittee for the healthcare system.

About AAHFN

The AAHFN is a specialty organization dedicated to advancing nursing education, clinical practice and research to improve heart failure patient outcomes. Heart failure is our exclusive interest and passion. Our goal is to set the standards for heart failure nursing care. 

The American Association of Heart Failure Nurses (AAHFN) unites professionals in the support and advancement of heart failure practice, education and research to promote optimal patient outcomes. AAHFN is dedicated to advancing nursing education, clinical practice and research with the goal of setting the standards for heart failure nursing care. Find more information about AAHFN by visiting http://www.aahfn.org and following the association on Twitter at @AAHFN or calling 888-45-AAHFN.

