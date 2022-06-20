MarketsandMarkets Precision Medicine Conference - A Paradigm Shift into Personalized Medicine
PUNE, MH, INDIA, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the past decade, technological advancements within the healthcare ecosystem are paving the way for an inherently personalized form of medicine with an eventual goal to provide the most efficacious method of treatment & therapy for each patient.
The MARKETSANDMARKETS PRECISION MEDICINE CONFERENCE scheduled for the 6TH - 7TH of OCTOBER 2022 aims to gather experts in the field to discuss the latest innovations, challenges being faced at various stages, the state of regulations and inclination for adoption of precision therapy with an aim to understand what the future holds.
Advances in immunotherapy such as CAR T-cell therapy, genomic profiling, identification of biomarkers & the utilization of technologies such as AI & ML during the drug development cycle are leading us into a new age of Precision Medicine.
Join us in London to delve deeper into the science behind an imminent medical revolution!
KEY HIGHLIGHTS & EXPECTED TAKEAWAYS:
• Overview of Precision Medicine and Genomic Science
• Precision Medicine in complex disease prediction and treatment – Chronic diseases, CAR T- cell immunotherapy in solid tumors.
• Comprehensive Genomic profiling - Single cell sequencing using Liquid biopsy, Genetic screening by next-generation sequencing and whole genome sequencing.
• Use of digital biomarkers for drug development, multi-Omics prospects (Epigenomics, Proteomics, Transcriptomics, Pharmaco genomics)
• Inception of technologies for Precision Medicine – Impact of big data, Artificial intelligence, and Machine Learning, Insilico trials for Precision medicine
• Cost benefit issues, Regulatory, Ethical and Social challenges in Precision Medicine
• Future purview of Precision Medicine, New beginning – Digital health
A GLIMPSE OF THE SCIENTIFC ADVISORY BOARD:
• Joanne M. Hackett (Head of Genomic and Precision Medicine), IQVIA
• Manuel Corpas (Genome Bioinformatician, Chief Scientist), Cambridge Precision Medicine
• Alex F Frangi (Diamond Jubilee Chair in Computational Medicine & RAEng Chair Emerging Technologies), University of Leeds & KU Leuven - Turing Fellow
THE EXPERT SPEAKER PANEL:
• Jenny Barnett (CEO), Monument Therapeutics
• John Maher (Scientific Founder and Chief Scientific Officer), Leucid Bio
• Steve Gardner (CEO & Co-Founder), PrecisionLife
• Alex F Frangi (Diamond Jubilee Chair in Computational Medicine & RAEng Chair Emerging Tech nologies), University of Leeds & KU Leuven - Turing Fellow
LEAF THROUGH THE ENTIRE 2-DAY AGENDA HERE!
REGISTER FOR THE CONFERENCE TODAY!
Ayush Kanitkar
The MARKETSANDMARKETS PRECISION MEDICINE CONFERENCE scheduled for the 6TH - 7TH of OCTOBER 2022 aims to gather experts in the field to discuss the latest innovations, challenges being faced at various stages, the state of regulations and inclination for adoption of precision therapy with an aim to understand what the future holds.
Advances in immunotherapy such as CAR T-cell therapy, genomic profiling, identification of biomarkers & the utilization of technologies such as AI & ML during the drug development cycle are leading us into a new age of Precision Medicine.
Join us in London to delve deeper into the science behind an imminent medical revolution!
KEY HIGHLIGHTS & EXPECTED TAKEAWAYS:
• Overview of Precision Medicine and Genomic Science
• Precision Medicine in complex disease prediction and treatment – Chronic diseases, CAR T- cell immunotherapy in solid tumors.
• Comprehensive Genomic profiling - Single cell sequencing using Liquid biopsy, Genetic screening by next-generation sequencing and whole genome sequencing.
• Use of digital biomarkers for drug development, multi-Omics prospects (Epigenomics, Proteomics, Transcriptomics, Pharmaco genomics)
• Inception of technologies for Precision Medicine – Impact of big data, Artificial intelligence, and Machine Learning, Insilico trials for Precision medicine
• Cost benefit issues, Regulatory, Ethical and Social challenges in Precision Medicine
• Future purview of Precision Medicine, New beginning – Digital health
A GLIMPSE OF THE SCIENTIFC ADVISORY BOARD:
• Joanne M. Hackett (Head of Genomic and Precision Medicine), IQVIA
• Manuel Corpas (Genome Bioinformatician, Chief Scientist), Cambridge Precision Medicine
• Alex F Frangi (Diamond Jubilee Chair in Computational Medicine & RAEng Chair Emerging Technologies), University of Leeds & KU Leuven - Turing Fellow
THE EXPERT SPEAKER PANEL:
• Jenny Barnett (CEO), Monument Therapeutics
• John Maher (Scientific Founder and Chief Scientific Officer), Leucid Bio
• Steve Gardner (CEO & Co-Founder), PrecisionLife
• Alex F Frangi (Diamond Jubilee Chair in Computational Medicine & RAEng Chair Emerging Tech nologies), University of Leeds & KU Leuven - Turing Fellow
LEAF THROUGH THE ENTIRE 2-DAY AGENDA HERE!
REGISTER FOR THE CONFERENCE TODAY!
Ayush Kanitkar
MarketsandMarkets
+ +91 8975985061
events@marketsandmarkets.com