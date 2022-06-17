Submit Release
Comedian Trevor Noah Will Headline the Illinois State Fair Lottery Grandstand August 19th

ILLINOIS, June 17 - SPRINGFIELD, IL -Emmy Award-winning host of the "The Daily Show" Trevor Noah will bring his stand-up comedy to the Illinois Lottery Grandstand stage on Friday, August 19.


The South African born comedian has written, produced and starred in 11 comedy specials, including his most recent "Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia" on Netflix, which received a NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Variety Show, as well as a Grammy Award nomination for Best Comedy Album. On top of his television comedy, Noah is a bestselling author reaching number one on the New York Times bestseller list with his book "Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood."


"To be able to secure a big name in comedy to round out our 2022 grandstand lineup is something we are really excited about," said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. "This is one of our most diverse lineups in years with multiple music genres represented, a popular comedian and harness racing to kick it all off. We cannot wait to welcome fairgoers in August."


Tickets for Trevor Noah will go on sale Thursday, June 23 at 10am at the Illinois State Fair Box Office and online at ticketmaster.com. Fairgoers are reminded that Ticketmaster is the only authorized ticket broker for the Illinois State Fair. All other websites and offers may be fraudulent and buyers should beware.


Friday, August 12: Sam Hunt with Sean Stemaly and Shelby Darrall

Tier 3 - $53 / Tier 2 - $58 / Tier 1 - $65 / SRO Track - $65 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $120


Saturday, August 13: Demi Lovato with TBD

Tier 3 - $45 / Tier 2 - $50 / Tier 1 - $57 / SRO Track - $57 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $112


Sunday, August 14: Brooks & Dunn with Kendell Marvel

Tier 3 - $53 / Tier 2 - $58 / Tier 1 - $65 / SRO Track - $65 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $120


Tuesday, August 16: Willie Nelson & Family with Elle King

Tier 3- $38/ Tier 2- $43/ Tier 1 -$50 / SRO Track - $50 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $105


Wednesday, August 17: Shaggy & TLC

Tier 3- $24/ Tier 2- $29/ Tier 1 -$36 / SRO Track - $36 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $91


Thursday, August 18: Jon Pardi with Lainey Wilson and Chapel Hart

Tier 3 - $33 / Tier 2 - $38 / Tier 1 - $45 / SRO Track - $45 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $100


Friday, August 19: Trevor Noah

Tier 3 - $43 / Tier 2 - $48 / Tier 1 - $55 / Track Seats 1200 Avail. - $65 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $110


Saturday, August 20: Disturbed with Nita Strauss

Tier 3 - $44 / Tier 2 - $49 / Tier 1 - $56 / SRO Track - $56 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $111


Sunday, August 21: Sammy Hagar & The Circle with Ann Wilson of Heart

Tier 3 - $43 / Tier 2 - $48 / Tier 1 - $55 / SRO Track - $55 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $110


*A $30 Stage Side Party ticket is offered as an additional upgrade for all paid concerts. All Stage Side Party tickets purchased before July 15 will include a free state fair parking pass for the day of the concert.


Mark your calendars for the 2022 Illinois State Fair, August 11 through 21, in Springfield. Stay up to date with all the latest news and announcements from the Illinois State Fair by connecting with us via Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.



