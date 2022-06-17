Comedian Trevor Noah Will Headline the Illinois State Fair Lottery Grandstand August 19th
The South African born comedian has written, produced and starred in 11 comedy specials, including his most recent "Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia" on Netflix, which received a NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Variety Show, as well as a Grammy Award nomination for Best Comedy Album. On top of his television comedy, Noah is a bestselling author reaching number one on the New York Times bestseller list with his book "Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood."
"To be able to secure a big name in comedy to round out our 2022 grandstand lineup is something we are really excited about," said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. "This is one of our most diverse lineups in years with multiple music genres represented, a popular comedian and harness racing to kick it all off. We cannot wait to welcome fairgoers in August."
Friday, August 12: Sam Hunt with Sean Stemaly and Shelby Darrall
Tier 3 - $53 / Tier 2 - $58 / Tier 1 - $65 / SRO Track - $65 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $120
Saturday, August 13: Demi Lovato with TBD
Tier 3 - $45 / Tier 2 - $50 / Tier 1 - $57 / SRO Track - $57 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $112
Sunday, August 14: Brooks & Dunn with Kendell Marvel
Tier 3 - $53 / Tier 2 - $58 / Tier 1 - $65 / SRO Track - $65 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $120
Tuesday, August 16: Willie Nelson & Family with Elle King
Tier 3- $38/ Tier 2- $43/ Tier 1 -$50 / SRO Track - $50 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $105
Wednesday, August 17: Shaggy & TLC
Tier 3- $24/ Tier 2- $29/ Tier 1 -$36 / SRO Track - $36 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $91
Thursday, August 18: Jon Pardi with Lainey Wilson and Chapel Hart
Tier 3 - $33 / Tier 2 - $38 / Tier 1 - $45 / SRO Track - $45 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $100
Friday, August 19: Trevor Noah
Tier 3 - $43 / Tier 2 - $48 / Tier 1 - $55 / Track Seats 1200 Avail. - $65 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $110
Saturday, August 20: Disturbed with Nita Strauss
Tier 3 - $44 / Tier 2 - $49 / Tier 1 - $56 / SRO Track - $56 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $111
Sunday, August 21: Sammy Hagar & The Circle with Ann Wilson of Heart
Tier 3 - $43 / Tier 2 - $48 / Tier 1 - $55 / SRO Track - $55 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $110
*A $30 Stage Side Party ticket is offered as an additional upgrade for all paid concerts. All Stage Side Party tickets purchased before July 15 will include a free state fair parking pass for the day of the concert.