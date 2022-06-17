6th World Wellness Weekend (Sept 16-18, 2022): a Global Catalyst To Live Well Together in 140 countries
4,000 participating venues in 140 countries will be geolocated on the World Wellness Map for millions of people to enjoy fun, free, inclusive group activities.
There is no nobler purpose than to encourage people to become the best version of themselves”BRUSSELS, BELGIQUE, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 6th edition of World Wellness Weekend (WWW) will start on Friday 16 Sept 2022 at sunrise in Fiji, until sunset Sunday 18 in Hawaii, with "LIVING WELL TOGETHER" as the main focus, coordinated by 130 volunteers around the globe (WWW Ambassadors & Coordinators), in over 900 cities from Brussels to Winnipeg.
— Jean-Guy de Gabriac, Founder World Wellness Weekend
4,000 participating venues in 140 countries will be geolocated on the World Wellness Map for millions of people to find fun, free, inclusive group activities, classes and workshops nearby, to enjoy with friends and family.
Professionals and venues sign up (free) on www.wellmap.org and schedule free group classes Sept 16-17-18 at their facility or in local parks and recreational areas. There’s a one-class minimum, and venues offering three free classes or more will receive a “2022 Wellness Champion" badge.
The public also connects on www.wellmap.org (18 languages) to search a city or click directly on their favorite type of activity. They instantly locate venues nearby, read the description of activities, and are advised to book in advance (in case of limited free seating): Yoga classes, Fitness sessions, Guided Relaxation and Meditations promoting “Inner Peace & World Peace”, Cancer Aware webinars by Wellness For Cancer supported by Immunocologie, activities in Hot Springs, traditional heat ceremonies in Saunas, Tree planting in Brazil and Vietnam, and even Dance classes to experience the joy of being well! Let’s salute the “Tap & Clap” sessions broadcasted throughout Quebec with the support of the biggest association of seniors in Quebec (550.000 members), and a basketball game in wheelchairs in Punta Cana!
With the support of 60 associations and federations such as IHRSA, ISPA, CIDESCO, and ROTARY Clubs in Latin America, venues open their doors and showcase how their classes and activities are part of the solution for local residents to be more active, more often. Everyone is encouraged to find a fitness partner or “wellness buddy” to set goals and stay the course towards longer, healthier and happier lives.
In association with Wellness Tourism Association, city officials and visitors’ bureaus are invited to promote their attractiveness through Wellness Tourism around the year, not just on the third week-end of September. Some are actively preparing must-try wellness experiences and “wellness weekend packages”, like Alassio, Bali, Florence, Hue, Marbella, Marseille, Niederbronn-Les-Bains, Punta Cana, Val di Fiemme...
WWW is aligned with the UNITED NATIONS since 2017, supporting SDG 3 "Good Health and Well-being for All" and is one of the partners of the European Week of Sports organized by the European Commission. We promote Wellness through 5 Pillars: SLEEP & Creativity, NUTRITION & Immunity, MOVEMENT & Vitality, MINDFULNESS & Serenity, SENSE OF PURPOSE & Solidarity.
READ the FULL PRESS RELEASE with COUNTY UPDATES: https://world-wellness-weekend.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/International-PRESS-RELEASE-6th-World-Wellness-Weekend-June-2022-1.pdf
