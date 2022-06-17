Shares drop as banking, securities stocks suffer

VIETNAM, June 17 -

A trading session at SSI Securities Corp (SSI). SSI plunged 7 per cent Friday. — Photo SSI

Vietnamese shares ended the week on a negative note, dragged by banking and securities stocks.

On the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the VN-Index lost 1.56 per cent to end at 1,217.30 points.

The index had gained 1.87 per cent to end Thursday at 1,236.63 points.

Nearly 738.6 million shares were traded on the southern bourse, equivalent to VNĐ17.3 trillion (US$744.7 million).

Market breadth was negative with 391 losers and 87 gainers.

In the banking group, all stocks lost ground, pressured by strong selling force, with losers including Military Bank (MBB), Techcombank (TCB), Vietcombank (VCB), Bank for Investment and Development of Việt Nam (BID), VietinBank (CTG), Việt Nam International Commercial JS Bank (VIB) and Saigon-Hanoi Commercial JS Bank (SHB), and Tiên Phong Bank (TPB).

Securities stocks decreased towards the end of the session. VN-Index's loss was significantly broadened as securities stocks declined strongly, such as VNDirect Securities Corporation (VND), Saigon-Hanoi Securities JSC (SHS), Việt Capital Incorporation (VCI), Agribank Securities Corporation (AGR) and APG Securities Joint Stock Company (APG).

Energy stocks also performed negatively with losers such as Việt Nam National Petroleum Group (PLX), PetroVietnam Technical Services Corporation (PVS), PetroVietnam Drilling and Well Services Corporation (PVD) and Drilling Mud Joint Stock Corporation (PVC).

The 30 biggest stock tracker VN30-Index decreased 1.74 per cent, to end at 1,258.03 points.

Notable losers in the VN-30 group were Hoà Phát Group (HPG), Bảo Việt Holdings (BVH), Mobile World Group (MWG), Phát Đạt Real Estate (PDR), Novaland (NVL), Sabeco (SAB), Vietjet (VJC), Vinamilk (VNM) and Khang Điền House (KDH).

In the basket, five stocks climbed, and 22 slid, the other three were flat.

On a sector basis, 22 out of 25 sector indices on the stock market lost ground, including insurance, retail, oil and gas, banking, wholesale, construction, rubber production, logistics, agriculture, real estate, and construction materials securities and healthcare.

Regarding the transactions of foreign investors, they were net buyers on both HOSE and HNX. In the upcoming trading sessions, investors should trade cautiously when international macro factors tend to tighten, which will have a negative impact on the domestic economy, said BIDV Securities Co.

On the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index lost 2.68 per cent, to end Friday at 280.06 points.

The northern market index had grown 1.6 per cent, to end Thursday at 287.77 points.

More than 80.5 million shares were traded on the northern exchange, worth VNĐ1.6 trillion. — VNS