Secretary of State John H. Merrill Issues Crossover Voting Reminder

Friday, June 17, 2022—MONTGOMERY, AL— As the 2022 Primary Runoff Election approaches it is important to remind voters who voted in the Primary Election that they must vote in the same political party’s Primary Runoff Election.

Since 2017, Alabama’s Crossover Voting Law has been in effect and it prohibits crossover voting within a particular election cycle. For example, if a voter cast a ballot in the Republican Primary Election, then they are prohibited from casting a ballot in the Democratic Primary Runoff Election. That voter must cast a ballot in the Republican Primary Runoff Election and vice versa.

However, voters who did not participate in the May 24th Primary Election or voters who strictly voted on constitutional amendments, are free to cast a ballot in either party’s Primary Runoff Election.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at (334) 242-7210.

