Rosenman & Leventhal, P.C. Joins Dermatology Partners

YARDLEY, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dermatology Partners is proud to announce its partnership with Rosenman & Leventhal, P.C. in Yardley, PA. Dr. Howard Rosenman and Dr. Linda Leventhal are board-certified dermatologists who have been providing quality dermatological care to the Yardley community for over 40 years. Joining Dermatology Partners will allow the doctors to put their focus on patient care, rather than on the business side of running a dermatology practice.

Dermatology Partners is a physician-led dermatology group with 26 locations throughout Pennsylvania and Delaware. Its providers treat a full spectrum of diseases of the skin, hair, and nails and specialize in the detection and treatment of skin cancers, including Mohs surgery. The organization prides itself on its ability to offer patients immediate appointments so there is no need to wait weeks or months to receive care.

“Joining Dermatology Partners made sense for us because the core values on which they run their business aligned very well with how we run our practice and care for our patients,” said Dr. Howard Rosenman. "We are especially excited about the opportunity this affords us to focus on providing the same quality care to our patients rather than focusing on the business side of private practice."

As of June 1, 2022, Rosenman & Leventhal, P.C. will transition to Dermatology Partners – Oxford Valley. Other than the name of the practice, patients will not notice many other changes. Dr. Rosenman, Dr. Leventhal, and their team will still be there to care for their patients each day. The practice will not change locations and will remain at 385 Oxford Valley Rd #312, Yardley, PA 19067. Appointments can be scheduled by calling their office directly at (215) 321-3500.

“We are excited to partner with Dr. Rosenman and Dr. Leventhal. It is an honor to add these distinguished and accomplished doctors to our team,” said Andrew Kay, VP of Growth & Business Development at Dermatology Partners. “Dr. Rosenman and Dr. Leventhal have been a staple in the Yardley community for many years and we are so proud to help them continue to provide quality patient care for years to come.”

