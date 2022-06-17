PennDOT Places Speed Display Board in Noyes Township

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) placed a radar-controlled speed display board on Route 144 in Noyes Township, Clinton County, yesterday. The board will remind drivers to obey the posted speed limit and will aid in curbing speeding, a common type of aggressive driving behavior.

The board faces northbound traffic between Stony Run Road and Gratzmar Avenue. The board utilizes radar to determine the speeds of oncoming traffic and posts them to the lighted section of the sign.

The speed limit on Route 144 at this location is 45 miles per hour. The board will remain in this location for roughly a week.

Speeding and other aggressive driving behaviors are among the leading causes of crashes and fatalities in Pennsylvania. Other aggressive driving behaviors include running stop signs or red lights, passing illegally and tailgating.

Aggressive driving behaviors were a contributing factor in 46 percent of Clinton County crashes in 2021.

Learn more about aggressive driving at PennDOT's highway safety website, www.PennDOT.pa.gov/safety.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL.

Media contacts: Timothy Nebgen 814-360-3838

# # #





