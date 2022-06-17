Submit Release
Prime Minister’s greetings to Iceland celebrating its Independence Day

LITHUANIA, June 17 - Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė extends greetings to Iceland celebrating its Independence Day and best wishes for prosperity and well-being of the people of Iceland.

‘Lithuania is honoured to call Iceland a great friend, with whom we share the same values of freedom, democracy, and respect for human rights.  I strongly believe that the fundamental right of every nation is the right to determine her own fate and future.  We will never forget Iceland’s firm support for the statehood of Lithuania at an exceptionally difficult time.

Today, we are facing Russia’s shocking and brutal war against Ukraine.  Today, the Ukrainian nation is fighting for their freedom.  It is absolutely crucial for our countries and for all the democratic world to stay united and increase our support for Ukraine’s efforts to defend not only its independence and territorial integrity but also the security order and the values of the entire democratic world.

Lithuania highly values Iceland’s contribution to NATO presence in the Baltic region.  As we approach the NATO Summit in Madrid, we hope for your country’s firm support for the decisions that would substantially strengthen the Alliance’s forward defence and deterrence posture in our region.

I have no doubt about the continued successful cooperation between Lithuania and Iceland and common efforts for building a strong and secure future of the Nordic-Baltic region’, reads Prime Minister’s message of greetings.

Prime Minister's greetings to Iceland celebrating its Independence Day

